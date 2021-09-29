When purchasing a car, deciding between new and used is a big decision.
The U.S. News & World Report offers some advantages to buying new.
There’s no history. You don’t have to fret about how the previous owner treated the car. Did he do the maintenance. It’s true, however, that it’s easier than ever to review a used car’s history.
It’s easier to buy a new car. You won’t have to spend time or money researching a car’s history and getting inspections. You won’t have to wait for a title to come from a used car owner’s lender, and dealerships will typically handle all the paperwork involved in the transaction. You could theoretically walk into a dealership and complete your transaction in one visit. Some dealerships even offer the ability to handle the paperwork online and then deliver the car to your home or workplace at your convenience.
You can get new car deals. Automakers offer incentives to buyers when they’re having trouble moving certain models, or when a newer model of a certain vehicle is coming out soon. (Note that while this is typically the case, the demand created during supply chain interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic have put a damper on some discounts.) Check your preferred brand’s website to see what kind of incentives they’re currently offering.
New cars are cheaper to finance. With new cars, the value of the lender’s collateral (the car) is easy to determine. This may not be the case with a used car. New car loans are also a safer bet for lenders, as buyers are more likely to repay those loans. This all adds up to lower interest rates than you will likely find on a used car.
You can get the latest technology. If you’re the kind of person who likes to have all the newest bells and whistles, buying a new car will ensure you get the latest technology in the marketplace. Each year brings new developments in safety, entertainment, connectivity and efficiency.
