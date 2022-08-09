BROWNSBURG — Angola sisters Achaiah and Ataliah McCue both won Double Crowns by winning state championships in Folkstyle and Freestyle wrestling in their age and weight groups Sunday in the Indiana State Wrestling Association’s annual Double Crown and Triple Crown Ceremony at Brownsburg High School.
Both McCue sisters did not have a point scored on them in both the folkstyle and freestyle tournaments. They were two of 21 girls who earned the Double Crown award this year. Ataliah McCue is the only PeeWee wrestler to have ever received the Double Crown award.
Ataliah wrestled in the age 6-and-under 40-pound division. Achaiah McCue wrestled in the 10-and-under 70-pound division.
Achaiah and Ataliah both won National United Wrestling Association for Youth national championships in folkstyle and freestyle wrestling earlier this year. Achaiah McCue also won a 2022 NUWAY national title in greco roman wrestling, and was a USA Wrestling Central Regionals champion for both boys and girls.
The McCue girls train at Beast Mode Wrestling Academy, which is located at the Classic City Center in Waterloo.
