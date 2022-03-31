Whether a local diner or traveler on the highway, Kathy’s Kountry Kitchen is a friendly stop along the way. Owner Kathy Skelly opened the popular eatery in November 2019,
Diners can sit at the coffee counter or in the dining room decorated with sepia-toned photos of the nearby Town of Waterloo on the walls.
All-you-can specials offer beef and noodles over mashed potatoes on Mondays, spaghetti with garlic toast on Wednesdays and fish with two sides on Fridays.
The menu also includes the usual breakfast fare, including skillets with cheesy potatoes topped with eggs of your choice or try a farm house frittata featuring open face omelet with sausage, green pepper, onion, potatoes, topped with bacon sausage gravy and cheddar cheese.
Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy waffles, pancakes and French toast stuffed with vanilla cream cheese filling topped with glazed strawberries and blueberries.
Sandwiches and burgers, soups and salads and wraps are served all day.
Dinner entrees include grilled pork chops and chicken breasts, meatloaf, country fried steak and fried chicken, shrimp and 10-ounce Ribeye or 8-ounce New York strip steaks. Stir fry and pasta specialties are also available.
Located at 2819 UW 6 West, Waterloo just west of the I-69 exit, Kathy’s Kountry Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone 260-837-8213.
