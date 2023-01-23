PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at Concordia, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
DeKalb at Snider, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at South Adams, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Concord, 6 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Wayne at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP SWIMMING
Bellmont at East Noble, 6 p.m.
