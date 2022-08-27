BREMEN — Fremont’s boys tennis team won the Bremen Invitational for the first time on Saturday.
The Eagles won 4-1 over both Wawasee and the host Lions, and defeated Bethany Christian 3-2.
The deciding match for Fremont (10-1) over the Bruins came at No. 2 doubles, where junior Corbin Beeman and freshman Tyler Miller rallied to defeat Tristan Mast and Emerson Landis in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Beeman and Miller were in the only position where the Eagles won all three matches on the day. The other four positions went 2-1.
Knights capture 2 wins
East Noble won two road duals over the past two days. The Knights won 3-2 over Fairfield on Saturday and 5-0 at Central Noble on Friday.
On Saturday in Benton, the deciding match came at No. 3 singles, where Brycen Ortiz overcame losing a first-set tiebreaker to beat Seth Yoder 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3.
Saturday’s results
East Noble 3, Fairfield 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Garrett Stoltzfus 6-3, 7-5. 2. Cooper LeCount (FF) def. Ettore Bona 7-5, 7-6 (7-0). 3. Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Seth Yoder 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Brandon Kauffman-Mick Moore 6-3, 6-1. 2. Luke Holsopple-Noah Mast (FF) def. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.
Bremen Invitational
Fremont 4, Wawasee 1
Singles: 1. Joey Harper (W) def. Brody Foulk 6-2, 0-6, 10-6. 2. Colten Guthrie (F) def. Jay Duncan 6-1, 6-1. 3. Jeremy Rode (F) def. Kane Dukes 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer (F) def. Evan Byler-Caden Pratt 6-1, 6-0. 2. Corbin Beeman-Tyler Miller (F) def. Brayden Miller-Dane Cripe 6-0, 6-3.
Fremont 4, Bremen 1
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (F) def. Mariano DeLeon 0-6, 6-3, 10-6. 2. Colten Guthrie (F) def. Camden Hickman 4-6, 6-3, 10-3. 3. Max Varner (B) def. Jeremy Rode 6-7, 6-4, 10-6.
Doubles: 1. Dornbush-McAntarfer (F) def. Brock Linter-Seth Nettrouer 7-5, 6-4. 2. Beeman-T. Miller (F) def. Max Barnes-Landon Bates 6-2, 6-0.
Fremont 3, Bethany Christian 2
Singles: 1. Foulk (F) def. Cameron Heinisch 6-2, 6-3. 2. Noah Schrock (BC) def. Guthrie 6-0, 6-1. 3. Rode (F) def. Ian McHugh 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Breece Erickson-Gideon Miller def. Dornbush-McAntarfer 6-2, 7-6 (8-6). 2. T. Miller-Beeman (F) def Tristan Mast-Emerson Landis 2-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Friday’s results
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
(scores not available)
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Carter Wilkinson. 2. Cole Thompson (EN) def. Carter Meinika. 3. Caden Treesh (EN) def. Redick Zolman.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Reegan Yoder-Landyn Champion. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Ryne Keirn-Jackson Andrews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.