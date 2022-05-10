KENDALLVILLE — A knitting group at the Community Learning Center offers a chance to learn a new hobby, build skills and share social time in a beautiful setting.
The Knitters and Crocheters group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in the CLC’s second-floor community room, dominated by comfy chairs and a cozy fireplace. Most weeks, a group of six to eight women — and men — of all stitching abilities gather to work on projects and learn from each other.
The group is mostly knitters, but those who crochet or do embroidery or cross-stitch are welcome, too. Beginners who want to learn knitting or crocheting are encouraged to join the group.
“Everyone is here to help one another,” said Lea-Ann McGregor of Pretty Lake, the group’s leader.
McGregor said the group meets year-round because its members like the consistency of a regular meetings, but members attend as they are able. Mostly, the members enjoy the benefits of knitting or crocheting on their mind and body.
“It’s relaxing and you get a finished product,” McGregor said. “Knitting also releases endorphins in the brain that are mood lifting. It stimulates the brain to remember the pattern.”
Creating a product with colors and texture is also very satisfying. McGregor said knitting and crocheting helps arthritis patients with hand dexterity. On this day, McGregor was working on a shawl and Colette Kilgore of Wolf Lake was knitting a lap-size afghan.
“There’s the social aspect, too,” McGregor said. “I enjoy getting to know new people and spending time with them.”
For more information about the knitting group or other activities at the Community learning Center, call 260-544-3455 or visit www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.