TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
NECC Super Duals at Fairfield, 9 a.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Angola at Goshen Invite, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bryan, Ohio at Eastside, 1 p.m.
Concord at Angola, 2 p.m.
Lakeland Christian at Hamilton, 2:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at North Central (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Eastside at Garrett, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Dr. Porter Synchronized Classic (Ann Arbor, Mich.), 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men at Ohio Northern Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Mount Union (Ohio) Toy Drive Invite, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Calvin, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Men, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 5 p.m.
Women, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Dr. Porter Synchronized Classic, 9 a.m.
