TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

NECC Super Duals at Fairfield, 9 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Angola at Goshen Invite, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bryan, Ohio at Eastside, 1 p.m.

Concord at Angola, 2 p.m.

Lakeland Christian at Hamilton, 2:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at North Central (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

Eastside at Garrett, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Westview at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Fremont, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Dr. Porter Synchronized Classic (Ann Arbor, Mich.), 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Trine men at Ohio Northern Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Mount Union (Ohio) Toy Drive Invite, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Calvin, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Men, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 5 p.m.

Women, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Dr. Porter Synchronized Classic, 9 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.