The 2022 fall contest season recently concluded for area marching bands.
Five bands participated in the Indiana State School Music Association Open and Scholastic classifications during the contest season, which began Sept. 10 and wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5.
Angola High School “Marching Hornets”
Show: “The Purple Thread.”
Drum majors: Wylie Fredrick and Taylor Byrne.
Staff: Michael Satterthwaite, Bree James, Brittany Satterthwaite and Andi Stetler.
DeKalb High School “Baron Brigade”
Show: “Ancient Roots.”
Staff: director Shanna Lank, Chris Adamisin, Randy Lemish, Kent Klee, Mike Beights and Brittany Satterthwaite.
East Noble High School “Marching Knights”
Show: “The Power of Poseidon.”
Drum majors: Jaxson Campbell and Amrie Trappe.
Staff: directors Michael Cary and Rob Wilson; music design Alex Yoder; percussion design Henry Conser and Ross Taylor; Brandon Crabill, Mark Foster, Matthew Gammon, Marlena Haefner, Kevin Haydl, Donna Russell, Tori Skidgel, Sam Surfus, Drew Williams, Connor Wooley, Jeremiah Zehr;
Eastside High School “Marching Blazer Pride”
Show “From the Ashes”
Staff: director Adam Strong, Andrew McElhaney.
On the Banks of the WabashSept. 10 at Bluffton High School
Scholastic Class B
1. Eastside. 2. Bishop Dwenger.
Open Class C
1. Angola. 2. Concordia. 3. Garrett. 4. Norwell.
Open Class B
1. DeKalb. 2. East Noble. 3. Huntington North. 4. Leo.
DeKalb Invitational
Sept. 17 at DeKalb High School
Scholastic Class B
1. Bluffton. 2. Bishop Dwenger. 3. Eastside.
Open Class C
1. Garrett
Open Class B
1. North Side. 2. East Noble. 3. Huntington North. 4. Leo.
DeKalb performed in exhibition.
Carroll Invitational
Sept. 24 at Carroll High School
Scholastic Class B
1. Heritage. 2. Manchester. 3. Bishop Dwenger. 4. Eastside.
Open Class C
1. NorthWood. 2. Concordia. 3. Angola. 4. New Castle. 5. Knox.
Open Class B
1. Plymouth. 2. DeKalb. 3. North Side. 4. East Noble. 5. Huntington North. 6. Leo.
Homestead Fall Festival
Oct. 1 at Homestead High School
Open Class C
1. Fairfield. 2. Concordia. 3. Angola. 4. Garrett. 5. Norwell.
ISSMA Scholastic Prelims/Open Class Invitational
Oct. 8 at Homestead High School
Scholastic Class B
Bluffton, silver; Wawasee, gold; Eastside, silver; Heritage, silver; Maconaquah, gold; Bishop Dwenger, silver; Manchester, gold.
Bands receiving gold ratings advanced to to the Scholastic class state finals.
Open Class C
Concordia, gold; Jimtown, gold; Garrett, gold; Angola, gold; Norwell, gold.
Open Class B
Northwestern, gold; Leo, gold; DeKalb, gold; North Side, gold; Huntington North, gold; Northridge, gold.
Open Class Regionals
Oct. 15 at Carroll and Lafayette Jefferson high schools
Open Class C at Carroll
x Northwestern, gold; x Garrett, gold; x Jimtown, gold; Norwell, silver; x Angola, gold; x Twin Lakes, gold; x Knox, gold; x Concordia, gold; x Fairfield, gold; x NorthWood, gold; x John Glenn, gold.
x Band advanced to semi-state.
Open Class B at Lafayette Jefferson
x Munster, gold; x North Side, gold; x DeKalb, gold; x Northridge, silver; x Huntington North, gold; x Leo, silver; x Pendleton Heights; x East Noble, silver; New Prairie, silver; x Concord, gold; x Plymouth.
x Band advanced to semi-state.
Open Class Semi-State
Open Class 29 at Decatur Central and Pike high schools
Open Class C at Decatur Central High School
New Castle, x Western, x Northwestern, x Edgewood, John Glenn, Twin Lakes, x Concordia, x Vincennes Lincoln, Garrett, x Angola, Jimtown, x Scottsburg, x Fairfield, Owen Valley, x Princeton, x NorthWood, Knox, Evansville Bosse, Mount Vernon, Boonville.
Open Class B at Pike High School
x Greenwood, New Palestine, x Pendleton Heights, x Greenfield-Central, Plymouth, Bloomington North, x North Side, DeKalb, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Leo, x Northview, Huntington North, Northridge, x Concord, x Munster, x Jasper, x Evansville North, x Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison, East Noble.
x Band advanced to state finals
Open Class State Finals
Nov. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Open Class C
1. Edgewood, 2. NorthWood, 3. Western. 4. Vincennes Lincoln, T-5. Northwestern and Fairfield, 7. Princeton, 8. Scottsburg, 9. Concordia, 10. Angola.
