25 years ago
• Rome City residents celebrated their first glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel when they heard financing for Sylvan Lake Dam repairs has almost been secured. Gov. Evan Bayh announced the state will pay $5.3 million of the cost of renovating the unsafe dam, leaving residents to come up with about $500,000.
