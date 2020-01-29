AUBURN — This version of Cinderella has five glass slippers.
All of them fit perfectly.
The DeKalb girls bowling team is making a trip to the state tournament Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson, an achievement that seemed less than likely for much of the season.
The Barons lost one bowler and had to go one short with four for part of the season. They managed to get back to five, but with someone who had never rolled a bowling ball before.
“This team is very young,” coach Jennifer Moring said. “We’ve had a really rough season. We have brand new bowlers and they’ve struggled.
“I really feel this is like a Cinderella story.”
This team just kept knocking the pins over, so to speak. They were a surprise sectional champion, then followed that up with second place at regional. It didn’t stop at semi-state, when they finished fourth.
What do you know? The forgotten sisters are all going to the big dance as the first DeKalb girls bowling team to make it to state.
“We’re just riding the wave right now,” coach Mike Plummer said.
“For them to come out in sectional and give it everything they had, and at regional and Saturday, they wanted it,” Moring said.
“After we won sectional we realized we could do this and we had a chance of doing good,” said team member Juli Plummer. “We had potential to take it somewhere.”
DeKalb didn’t have that potential, or even a full team last year. Moring, who bowls herself at Auburn Bowl, ran the idea of having a girls team past Brad Damron, whose daughters, Tori and Amber, became team members.
Moring’s daughter, Hope, and Plummer’s daughter, Juli, were involved with volleyball as the bowling season was starting. Meanwhile, the Barons still needed a fifth. The Damron sisters were sent to find one.
“We sent them on a mission. ‘You have to bring in another bowler,’” Moring said.
Ryleigh Marquardt, who had never bowled before, was the answer, and not just because she’s the subject of one of the team’s favorite chants (O-O-O-Ryleigh, after the auto parts store commercial).
“I bowled a 52 my first game,” Marquardt said. “I wasn’t sure if I would get better, but I grew a lot. I had a lot of help.”
The Barons finished fourth in last week’s semi-state at South Bend. They raced into the lead after the first three of the 12 Baker games, but then struggled, and slipped into fifth after three more games.
Scores weren’t needed to see they were struggling. The Barons suddenly weren’t part of the loud chanting and cheering, an expected part of girls tournaments.
“When they started to bowl not very well, they got real quiet,” Moring said. “We just told them, ‘No more quiet. Concentrate and make your spares, and just have fun.’
“We got loud and we came back and bowled a 213 game, and followed that with a 180 game.”
“(Mike Plummer) talked to us about the ninth or 10th game, and told us to have fun,” Tori Damron said. “We just completely forgot we were in competition.”
They quickly remembered while waiting for the scores to be read.
When Griffith’s winning score of 1,910 was read, nothing was a given. The Barons had scored 1,804.
“When (coach) Mike (Plummer) and I heard the score for first place, we looked at each other. That was a hundred pins difference,” Moring said.
The next two scores, 1,836 by Hobart and 1,833 by Crown Point, were closer to the Barons. Then came the announcement DeKalb was next.
“It was very tearful. It was shocking,” Amber Damron said. “It’s amazing to be part of team that’s gone this far.”
“I was so emotional. I just started crying because I was so proud of everyone,” Hope Moring added. “Nobody thought we were going to get there.”
They just didn’t know the story had a happy ending.
