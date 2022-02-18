FORT WAYNE — The Mazuri Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. National Alpaca Show, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from throughout the United States, will return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 18-20.
Hours are: Friday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission fees are $5 for adults, free for children 10 and under and $10 for a family (two adults and children under 18. Admission is free on Sunday. Parking is $8 per vehicle.
Alpacas from across the country will be featured in the competition show ring. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.
Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.
The popular Alpaca Selfie Booth will make its debut in Fort Wayne this year. Here, those attending can take a selfie or have their photo taken with an alpaca. Show volunteers also will be on hand to assist with photos. The Alpaca Selfie Booth is free of charge.
On Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m., participants of all ages will take to the ring to compete alongside their alpacas in a costume contest. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.
For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the show, visit alpacanationals.com.
