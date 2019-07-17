A story in Wednesday’s edition about DeKalb County Promise contained an incorrect monetary figure involving 529 education savings accounts.
The story should have read:
“Low- and moderate-income youth with an account balance of just $1,499 are three times more likely to attend some post-high school training, and four times more likely to graduate.”
We apologize for the error.
