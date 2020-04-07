INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and two other mayors from around the state joined Gov. Eric Holcomb and other members of his administration for his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
Henry was joined by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. Each of the mayors touted the good things that are happening in their communities and regions.
“We have realized the challenges in this environment are numerous, we have tried to simplify it as much as possible,” Henry said.
Henry highlighted the city’s three-step communication process with the citizens of Fort Wayne and Allen County.
He said communication is an important tool to keep citizens informed on a daily basis, whether it is the number of new cases, deaths or other needs of the community.
With help of the Allen County Health Department. the city identified the wants and needs of its citizens. Henry said one of the major concerns is health care and its availability.
Action plans have been set up in Fort Wayne and Allen County to address each of the concerns outlined on the survey.
“I have been humbled and honored how many people have stepped up to be a part of these task forces,” Henry said.
The third part of the city’s communication initiative revolves around the phrase, “We’re All In This Together.”
“We can’t forget we are a community,” Henry said.
Henry highlighted the good things that are going on including the nightly 7 o’clock wave, when residents go out onto their porches and wave to their neighbors. There are also neighborhoods in the community that are doing nightly zumba classes and other exercises while taking social distancing into account.
“What a tremendous outpouring that has been,” he said. “We are all in this together, at the same time we can practice social distancing.”
Major donors have stepped up to provide surgical masks and N-95 masks for social service workers and hospital workers in the city. It has also secured 10,000 masks from its sister city, Taizhou, in China.
“Our hospitals seem to be doing well at this point,” Henry said in regards to having the needed personal protective equipment.
Hogsett said containing this virus is an act of coordination between the state, cities and towns.
“It has become one of the biggest challenges our state and city has ever faced,” he said. “When times are tough, Indiana is at our best. In Indianapolis, we are doing our parts to help fellow Hoosiers get through these dangerous days.”
Winnecke highlighted “E is for everyone,” touting all of the good things going on in the southern portion of the state to help its residents. The region has set a goal of raising $6 million to help its human-service sector. Winnecke said the campaign already has raised $2.5 million.
