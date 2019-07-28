90 years ago
• One of the worst electrical and rain storms of the season came at three o’clock this afternoon in Kendallville to end the long drought, leaving in its wake considerable damage. Service at the telephone office and the municipal light plant was interrupted by the terrific electrical disturbance. A high voltage wire on Diamond Street broke, cutting off the power. As a result, The News-Sun was without power to operate its typesetting machines and presses, delaying publication of the paper.
(0) comments
