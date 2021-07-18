KENDALLVILLE — Readers clicked in this week to find out about the untimely death of former Prairie Heights teacher Susan Stroh, who died from injuries sustained after she was hit on her bicycle by a dump truck.
Stroh, a retired Prairie Heights teacher and Trine University administrator was pronounced dead at around 11 a.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
She had been flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview after receiving initial medical attention at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, following the 12:45 p.m. incident.
Stroh was struck from behind by a 2008 International 7400 Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driven by Jared Perkins, 43, Montgomery, Michigan.
The story picked up more than 5,000 pageviews over the week to lead the Top 10 most read stories on kpcnews.com from July 8-14:
1) Stroh dies from bicycle wreck injuries — 5,511 pageviews
2) Ashley teen killed in overnight crash — 3,080 pageviews
3) Gremaux selected as next East Noble superintendent — 1,716 pageviews
4) New owners resurrecting county’s only bowling alley — 1,558 pageviews
5) Brady Duvendack (obituary) — 1,521 pageviews
6) Some beer brands going into hibernation — 1,219 pageviews
7) Railroad crossing will close next week along with street repaving — 797 pageviews
8) 4-H show ring sporting new turf surface — 727 pageviews
9) Man charged in alleged decade-old molesting incident — 720 pageviews
10) Two retiring Butler firefighters honored — 695 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, an Ashley teen killed in an overnight crash, new artificial grass in the Noble County Community Fair show arena and East Noble announcing it new superintendent were the top posts of the week:
July 13: (Shared from The Star) Local teen succumbs to injuries sustained in single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning — 6,178 people reached, 116 reactions, 23 shares, 35 comments
July 12: (Shared from The News Sun) Not only does the turf reduce irritation from dust and other particulate matter that can impact people’s health, it’s also proving nice for judges who can get a better look at animals’ feet while they’re walking — 5,457 people reached, 78 reactions, six shares, one comment
July 12: (Shared from The News Sun) Gremaux has six years experience as superintendent at two districts. A Noble County reside,t she’s now taking over the county’s biggest school district — 4,541 people reached, 13 reactions, 19 shares, four comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the Susan Stroh death, the fatal car wreck near Waterloo and East Noble’s new superintendent were top posts of the week:
July 8: (The Herald Republican) Susan Stroh died from the injuries she incurred after she was struck riding her bicycle by a dump truck on the morning of July 6 — 2,009 people reached, 572 reactions, 112 shares, 137 comments
July 13: (The Star) Single vehicle crash claims life of local teen — 6,364 people reached, 154 reactions, 26 shares, 50 comments
July 12: (The News Sun) BREAKING: East Noble hires Dr. Teresa Gremaux as its new superintendent — 6,296 people reached, 157 reactions, 42 shares, 35 comments
