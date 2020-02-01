College Hockey Trine men’s team fights off Aurora Spartans
AURORA, Ill. — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team gave up a two-goal lead after one period Saturday afternoon against Aurora, but scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to win the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game 4-2.
While the Thunder killed off a five-minute Spartan power play when Brad Jenion was ejected for interference, Corey Robertson scored a short-handed goal 28 seconds into that power play with 9 minutes, 4 seconds left to break a 2-2 tie. Brendan Prappas and Hunter Payment assisted on the goal.
TJ Delaney scored an insurance goal on the power play for Trine with 2:16 left.
The Thunder (11-8-2, 9-5-2 NCHA) are in third place in the NCHA South Division with 20 points. They are two points ahead for fourth-place Aurora (11-6-4, 7-5-4) and four points ahead of fifth-place Concordia, Wisconsin, with four conference games left. The top four teams in the division make the NCHA Playoffs.
Prappas had a goal and two assists for the Thunder. Justin Meers had a goal. Brett Young made 30 saves in goal.
Trine women blanked by Aurora Spartans
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Aurora 1-0 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Saturday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Spartan Nicole McKernan scored the lone goal of the game on the power play 21 seconds into the third period. Olivia Matson and Marissa Dunbar had the assists.
The Thunder (7-8-4, 3-7-2 NCHA) outshot Aurora 37-27. Molly Scarborough made 26 saves in goal for Trine.
The Spartans (13-6, 7-3) have won all three games against the Thunder this season.
College Volleyball Trine men’s volleyball 1-1 at home Saturday
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team defeated St. Norbert, Wisconsin, in four sets, then lost to Trinity Christian, Illinois, in five sets Saturday at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder (3-4) won over the Green Knights 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19. Kyle Dixon had 15 kills, nine digs and four aces for Trine. Hunter Monday had 35 assists, 14 digs and four aces. Parker Beale had 11 kills, nine digs and two aces.
Trine lost to Trinity Christian 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 21-19. Beale led the Thunder with 18 kills, 12 digs and two solo blocks. Monday had 49 assists and 15 digs. Dixon had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Eric Santiago had 16 digs and Chris Dargan had 11 kills.
College Wrestling Trine competes at Pete Willson Invite
WHEATON, Ill. — Six Trine wrestlers won multiple matches in the Pete Willson Wheaton Invitational Friday, but none of them made it to Saturday’s second and final day of the meet.
Anthony Eberle (125 pounds) and Nick Miller (174) both went 3-2 in their respective weight classes to lead the Thunder.
Nevan Freestone (149), Owen Conklin (165), Luke Carver (184) and Zach Saylor (285) all went 2-2 Friday.
Carver was picked to the 2020 All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Team by the four league coaches at 184. The All-MIAA Team was announced on Friday.
Carver, a senior from Sturgis, Michigan, is 15-3 so far this season.
