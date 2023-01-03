TODAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bluffton at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Angola and Prairie Heights at Garrett, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Ancilla at Trine, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hope at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Bend Career Academy at Westview, 6 p.m.

Clinton Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP GYMNASTICS

East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Concordia Lutheran and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Central Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Leo at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.

Fremont at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D2 men, Trine vs. Davenport (Mich.) at Lindenwood (Mo.) Showcase, 4 p.m.

