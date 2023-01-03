TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bluffton at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Angola and Prairie Heights at Garrett, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Ancilla at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hope at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Bend Career Academy at Westview, 6 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP GYMNASTICS
East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Concordia Lutheran and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Central Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Leo at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.
Fremont at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D2 men, Trine vs. Davenport (Mich.) at Lindenwood (Mo.) Showcase, 4 p.m.
