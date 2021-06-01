GARRETT — Keegan McComb and Sadie Best were named Garrett High School’s top two seniors, based on grade point average. Each will present speeches during a graduation ceremony Friday.
Valedictorian
Valedictorian Keegan McComb is the son of Brian and Lori McComb
He plans to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette to study pharmacy.
As a pharmacist, he aspires to bring awareness to mental health, embrace the changes coming in the field, and use his knowledge to serve the health of his community.
McComb has been active on the wrestling team, academic teams, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.
He credits every teach he has had at Garrett High School for helping him throughout his educational journey.
Some of the most impactful ones he mentioned are David Stevens for teaching his two years of college math and effective study habits; and Hannah Gilliland for teaching a class that pushed him academically and expanded his time management skills.
“Becky Wright taught me how to express myself both in a classroom and through my writing. KatieTreesh taught me life skills and how money works,” he said.
“Justin Weber built my love for weightlifting and made school feel like a second home. Shannon Harman was flexible and allowed me to optimize my educational experience. Lastly, Dustin Sewelin ignited my interest in chemistry, always accommodated my educational ambitions, and served as an excellent role model,” he added.
He lists being a part of the winning state wrestling team as a monumental moment in his high school career.
“I would like to see fewer Americans letting politics control their emotions, personalities, and feelings towards others,” he said of the future. “To help with this, I wish we had a media that promoted unity instead of the opposite. Also, more common sense should be displayed by our governing bodies and fewer pushing political agendas.”
Ten years from now, his hope is “to be living in a farmhouse in the middle of some cornfield in Indiana. More importantly, I hope to be establishing myself within my career and spending time with those most important to me.”
Like most students, his senior year was impacted by the pandemic.
“COVID-19 reconstructed many of my plans for senior year and what I imagined it would feel like. Becoming closer with my family is one positive thing that came from the crisis. One positive I hope comes as a result of Covid is an appreciation for smiling,” he said.
Salutatorian
Salutatorian Sadie Ashlyn Best is the daughter of Brian and Tami Best
She plans to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia in the fall to majoring in Aviation Technology: Flight and Maintenance.
“Ever since I was an incoming freshman, I knew that I wanted to be a three-sport athlete for all four years, be at least Top 2 in my class, and be actively involved in my school, church, and community,” she said of her goals.
“Some futuristic goals I have include getting my private pilot license by the end of my senior year, working towards a career in airplane repossession, and my desire to be a mother. I am looking forward to setting new goals for myself once I start my freshman year at Liberty University,” she added.
She has been active in National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletic Leadership Council, Sources of Strength, Key Club, student council, volleyball, basketball, track and Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.
She is the recipient of the Beyond the Game Athletic Leadership Award, a member of the Academic Dream Team, National Honor Society; Rookie of the Year; volleyball Academic All-State; basketball Academic All-State honorable mention and Miss Garrett 2020 first runner-up.
Best rates her education at Garrett a 10-out-of-10.
“When I first transferred to Garrett High School, I immediately felt welcomed and at home. This school has fantastic teachers who have made school so much more fun and have provided me with amazing opportunities to grow academically as well as in the area of my character,” she said.
“I love how the teachers appreciate personal relationships with students as much as we do. I also love how Garrett has chosen to redefine the definition of education through the Career Development Program and how they choose to accommodate students in order to help them reach their educational and career goals and dreams.”
“I would not be on my way to obtaining my private pilot license if not for the amazing staff and administrators at Garrett High School who are so supportive of students.
“The two programs that stick out immediately in my mind as the strongest are the Career Development Program and the wrestling program. I think these two programs are strong because of the teachers’ and coaches’ personal investments in the lives of students, she said.
“Students know when an adult cares about them, and these two programs have people who care. They also expect excellence from the students involved, both academically and athletically.”
One program she would choose to adjust would be student council.
“When I first applied for student council, it was with the expectation of becoming a voice representing the student body and working as a liaison between administration and students. However, when I became a part of the organization, I quickly found that student council was more about events and school spirit than anything else,” she said.
“I think that if I could adjust one thing, it would be for the student council to become both a voice for the student body as well as champions for school spirit,” Best added.
“Every teacher I have ever had during my four years at Garrett High School has, in some way, shaped, impacted and contributed to my education. A few teachers that specifically stand out to me are (Chad) Sutton for always caring about who I am and what I value, (Jonelle) Furnish for helping to reveal my strengths in my writing abilities, (Mark) Claxton for teaching every day at Garrett High School to invest in me as a student, (Dustin) Sewelin for being calm, cool, and collected in both coaching and teaching when I am frazzled, and Cathy Tinkler for investing so much of her time and attention to so many Garrett students yet still managing to make each individual student feel special,” she said.
“Listed or not listed, all of my teachers deserve a medal of honor for having patience with me when I was overstressing and overthinking,” Best added.
Her three most memorable moments at Garrett have been winning the 2020 girls basketball sectionals, winning Miss Garrett First Runner-Up, when participating in a pageant was so out of her comfort zone, and losing both Piper Placencia and Jake) Clifford in the same year.
“This is quite the loaded question in today’s cancel culture,” she said when when asked what changes she would like to see in America.
“A start would be by cancelling the current “cancel culture” we have going on. Sometimes it’s better to evaluate if something is right and wrong or just different. It’s okay to have different opinions and still have respect for each other,” she said.
In 10 years she hopes to be “legally stealing airplanes and then coming home to a husband and family. Mainly, I hope that I am listening to what God has planned for me,” Best said.
“I think the COVID-19 crisis affected me differently because I viewed shelter in place to be more positive than negative. COVID-19 gave me much needed time to slow down and take a mental and physical break that my body so desperately wanted. It also provided me with more time with my family before heading off to college. While I know that COVID-19 caused lots of loss, pain, and missed opportunities, personally, the silver lining for me was the opportunity to take a step back from my responsibilities and spend more time at home,” she said.
