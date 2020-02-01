Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.