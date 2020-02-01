BENTON — Angola’s boys basketball team battled Fairfield in a low-scoring affair on Saturday night and won the Northeast Corner Conference game 36-29.
The Hornets (10-5, 5-3 NECC) led 13-10 at halftime and 21-17 after three quarters. The scoring picked up in the final stanza and Angola picked up the road victory.
The Falcons fell to 5-10, 4-3.
Angola won the junior varsity game 34-32 and won the freshman contest 32-28.
Lakewood Park 80,
Fremont 72
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Panthers won the first three quarters to outscore the Eagles and end a losing streak at four games.
Josh Pike had 27 points and Caedmon Bontrager scored 25 to lead Lakewood Park (7-7).
Fremont (7-8) had a quick turnaround after losing at home to Prairie Heights Friday night and making the long bus drive to Indianapolis over 19 hours before Saturday’s afternoon opening tip-off. The Eagles had a 30-point fourth quarter.
COLLEGE
Trine women 71,
Olivet 39
In the Upton Center in Olivet, Michigan, the Thunder outscored the Comets 41-19 in the middle two quarters to run away with the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association victory.
Trine (16-4, 10-1 MIAA) scored 29 points off of 28 Olivet turnovers, scored 44 points in the paint compared to Olivet’s 10 and nearly doubled the Comets in free-throw attempts (26-14).
Four Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Katy Steers with 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Sophie Sloneker had 11 points and three assists off the bench. Kelsy Taylor and Sam Underhill each had 10 points. Taylor also grabbed eight boards while Underhill pulled down six rebounds.
Tammy Lee had 10 points and four rebounds for Olivet (4-16, 1-10).
Trine men 90, Kalamazoo 77
At the Anderson Athletic Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Thunder shot 55% from the field (34-62) and only committed six turnovers in winning the MIAA contest.
Langston Johnson led Trine (12-7, 6-2 MIAA) with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. Maurice Hunter had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Winters added 18 points, five assists, four boards and two steals.
Tanner Blyly had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Hornets (4-15, 1-7).
