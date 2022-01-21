PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, Westview at Garrett, WTHD-FM 105.5, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Serie A: Udinese at Genoa, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, FS2, 10 p.m.
RUGBY
European Champions Cup Group Stage: Bordeaux at Leicester, CNBC, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Army at Navy, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
GOLF
The Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, LA Romana, Dominican Republic, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona G&CC, Orlando, Fla., Golf Channel, 2 p.m.; NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA, American Express, Third Round, La Quinta Country Club, La Quinita, Calif., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The Polynesian Bowl, at Honolulu, CBSSN, 11:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers at Minnesota, BTN, noon
Syracuse at Duke, ESPN, noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2, noon
Villanova at Georgetown, Fox, noon
Seton Hall at St. John’s, FS1, noon
George Washington at Rhode Island, USA, 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, CBS, 1 p.m.
Army at Navy, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, FS1, 2 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at VCU, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Loyola of Chicago, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 4 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, USA, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.
LSU at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Wyoming, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s (Cal.) at Loyola Marymount, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, FS1, 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.
X GAMES
X Games Aspen 2022: Snowboarding and Skiing, Aspen, Colo., ABC, 2 p.m.; ESPN, 10 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA: The Players Championship, East Region Finals, Euless, Texas, FS1, 4 p.m.; South Region Finals, FS1, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan at Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 270 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, NBAtv, 8 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee, CBS, 4:30 p.m.
NFC Divisional Playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay, Fox, 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at Buffalo, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayaguez, Final, Game 7 (If Necessary), FS2, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
BOXING
Showtime Championship Main Card: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Atlantic City, N.J., Showtime, 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
AMA Supercross: Round 3, San Diego, USA, 10 p.m.
