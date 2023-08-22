Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.