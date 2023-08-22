ALBION — West Noble Middle School’s cross country teams combined to win the Central Noble Junior High Hokum Karem last Thursday.
The Chargers had all five of their co-ed relay teams finish in the top 11 and scored 31 points. Westview was second with 61, followed by Wawasee (69), Fairfield (83), Angola (87) and Prairie Heights (134).
The winning time of West Noble’s Lynden Chordas and Graysen Ruch finished in a combined time of 26 minutes, 21.43 seconds.
Westview’s Merrill Warrener and AJ Martin were third in 27:01.98, followed by Eastside’s Emerson Reirig and Luke Daniels in fourth in 27:07.08.
Angola’s top team was Summer Ross and Fife Robertson in seventh place in 27:43.18.
Garrett’s Aleaha Miles and Harper Lee were 15th in 29:02.05. Fremont’s Amoree Price and Jonah Towers were 21st in 29:57.60.
Oak Farm Montessori’s Kaylee Routsong and Will Crook were 25th in 30:12.07, CN’s Ellie Woods and Max Lower were 26th in 30:57.12, and Prairie Heights’ Raven Park and Brantley Shantyfelt were 28th in 31:34.97.
In boys’ open 2-kilometer race, Westview took five of the top eight places, led by race winner Travis Gingerich in 9:09.17. Warrior Jamin Miller was second in 9:12.55, and West Noble’s Braxten Kurtz was third in 9:32.38.
In the girls’ open 2K, West Noble took five of the top six places, led by race winner Sara Aguilar in 9:49.13. Charger Maryana Troxel was second in 10:12.08, and Angola’s Dakota Kuhn was fourth in 10:12.44.
Central Noble Junior High
Hokum Karem
HOKUM KAREM
Team Scores: 1. West Noble 31, 2. Westview 61, 3. Wawasee 69, 4. Fairfield 83, 5. Angola 87, 6. Prairie Heights 134.
Top 25 Teams: 1. Chordas-Ruch (WN) 26:21.43, 2. Brady-G. Stoffel (Waw) 26:58.82, 3. M. Warrener-AJ Martin (WV) 27:01.98, 4. Reirig-Luke Daniels (Eastside) 27:07.08, 5. Barrientos-D. Trinklein (WN) 27:09.37, 6. L. Stoltzfus-C. Harris (FF) 27:17.10, 7. Su. Ross-F. Robertson (A) 27:43.18, 8. K. Dominguez-Glick (WN) 28:00.12, 9. J. Hinkle-Synder (FF) 28:04.89, 10. Bieberich-Hofmeister (WN) 28:05.96, 11. R. Shepherd-L. Taggart (WN) 28:07.50, 12. C. Stoffel-Sizemore (Waw) 28:08.49, 13. Ka. Yoder-R. Helmuth (WV) 28:28.45, 14. Hurst-J. Rhodes (Waw) 28:29.36, 15. Miles-Lee (Garrett) 29:02.05, 16. L. Miller-Schmucker (WV) 29:06.33, 17. H. Miller-Ka. Yoder (WV) 29:09.04, 18. Carl-E. Garber (FF) 29:13.13, 19. J. Mauck-Frey (WV) 29:22.27, 20. Locane-Fletcher (A) 29:52.56, 21. Price-J. Towers (Fremont) 29:57.60, 22. Pocock-L. Biddle (A) 29:58.77, 23. Cartwright-Kolar (A) 30:00.21, 24. Asa-Wright (G) 30:09.69, 25. Ka. Routsong-Crook (Oak Farm) 30:12.07.
GIRLS OPEN 2K
Top 20: 1. Aguilar (WN) 9:49.13, 2. M. Troxel (WN) 10:12.08, 3. O. Troxel (WN) 10:12.33, 4. Kuhn (A) 10:12.44, 5. Marin (WN) 10:35.82, 6. Mendoza (WN) 10:48.53, 7. Jennings (Eastside) 10:52.15, 8. Akey (ES) 10:52.77, 9. I. Guzman (WN) 10:54.88, 10. Sutherlin (Waw) 10:59.28, 11. Ky. Mast (WV) 11:01.30, 12. Balzer (G) 11:01.64, 13. Donat (WV) 11:03.60, 14. AJ Allen (Waw) 11:04.90, 15. M. Smith (ES) 11:05.51, 16. Madi Yoder (WV) 11:06.38, 17. Hammand (G) 11:08.04, 18. E. Fuller (ES) 11:10.51, 19. W. Johnson (A) 11:19.29, 20. Camargo (Waw) 11:19.29.
BOYS OPEN 2K
Top 20: 1. T. Gingerich (WV) 9:09.17, 2. Ja. Miller (WV) 9:12.55, 3. Kurtz (WN) 9:32.38, 4. Coats (WN) 9:38.62, 5. Br. Miller (WV) 9:49.06, 6. D. Hernandez (WN) 9:52.14, 7. Sandquist (WV) 9:54.59, 8. R. Miller (WV) 9:58.08, 9. Stull (WN) 9:59.58, 10. Langston (Gar) 10:02.76, 11. Gilbert (A) 10:08.81, 12. C. Bontrager (FF) 10:11.68, 13. B. Lantz (Gar) 10:15.43, 14. Temple (FF) 10:21.05, 15. Nott (PH) 10:25.60, 16. J. Hernandez (WN) 10:29.42, 17. Schaeffer (A) 10:30.34, 18. Lambright (WV) 10:33.70, 19. Ju. Miller (WV) 10:33.74, 20. Taylor (Hamilton) 10:34.71.
