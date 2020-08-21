The Strand, Kendallville

Footloose (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Grease (PG) — Today, Saturday: 8:55 p.m.

Ghost (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 10:45 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Shrek (R) — Today: 6, 8:30 p.m., Saturday: 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30 p.m., Sunday: 1, 3:30, 6 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

Wonder Woman (PG) — Today: 6, 9:05 p.m., Saturday: 2:30, 6, 9:05 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday: 6, 9:05 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Unhinged (R) — 1, 2, 3:30, 4:30, 5:10, 6, 7, 7:45, 8:30, 9:30 p.m.

Words on Bathroom Walls (PG-13) — 1:05, 2:25, 3:50, 6:35, 8:35, 9:20 p.m.

Inception 10th Year Anniversary (PG-13) — 1:10, 3:15, 4:45, 6:50, 8:20 p.m.

Shrek (PG) — 1:20, 2:40, 3:45, 6:10 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) (R) — 5:05, 7:25, 9:45 p.m.

