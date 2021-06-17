College Volleyball
Baughman receives academic awardTrine University senior setter Jacqueline Baughman was recently named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team for women’s volleyball.
Baughman is the first player in program history to receive academic all-district honors twice from the CoSIDA. The exercise science pre-physical therapy major from Lake Orion, Michigan, received it for the first time in 2019, then was a Second Team Academic All-American.
“We are so excited to have Jacqueline recognized for this award as she is a role model for what our program stands for,” Trine women’s volleyball coach Jamie Wozniak said in a university statement. “She is a dedicated student and ultra-competitive player who exhibits excellence both on and off the court. We can not wait to see what she accomplishes this fall.”
Baughman has accumulated a 4.00 grade point average in college career. She has been a leading player for the Thunder the last two years.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. The Academic All-American teams will be announced early next month.
Pro Baseball TinCaps seeking part-time help
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are actively hiring season, part-time employees as Parkview Field returns to full capacity for games later this month.
Available positions include working concessions, VIP service areas, housekeeping (overnight third-shift) and more.
The TinCaps have 36 home games remaining on their schedule from June 29 to Sept. 12. Games are at night from Tuesday to Saturday, and during the afternoon on Sunday except for July 4. There are no Monday games.
The team is flexible with work schedules. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are an equal opportunity employer.
Those interested in working can apply online at TinCapsJobs.com. Questions about employment can be directed to the TinCaps human resources administrator Cathy Tinney via email at tinney@tincaps.com.
