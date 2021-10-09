There are some perks to getting older. You get wiser, for one, and have more experience. And then there are the discounts.
Here are some senior discounts you may not know about from The Senior List. Remember that discounts are subject to terms and conditions and may vary depending on the location. No discounts are guaranteed.
Food
• Applebee’s: 10-15% off, depending on the location, and may require the Golden Apple Card for people over 60.
• Arby’s: 10% off.
• Ben & Jerry’s: 10% off for seniors over 60.
• Bonefish Grill: AARP members get 10% off.
• Burger King: 10% off plus more discounts on coffee and soft drinks.
• Dairy Queen: 10% off for seniors, varies by location.
• Dunkin’ Donuts: AARP members get a free donut with the purchase of a large or extra large beverage.
• Hardee’s: $0.33 drinks every day.
• IHOP: Senior menu for those over 55.
• Krispy Kreme: 10% off for those over 50, depending on location.
• Mrs. Field’s: 10% off at some locations.
• Outback Steakhouse: 10% off for AARP members.
• Saltgrass: 10% off for AARP members.
• Sonic: 10% off or a free beverage for those over 60, depending on the location.
• Subway: 10% off for those over 60, depending on location.
• Fred Meyer: 10-15% off, depending on the department, on the first Tuesday of every month for those over 55.
• Piggly Wiggly: 5% off every Wednesday.
Clothing
• Bealls: 15% off every Tuesday for those over 55.
• Belk: 15% off on the first Tuesday of the month for those over 62.
• Clarks: 10% off for those over 62.
• Kohl’s: 15% off on Wednesdays for those over 60.
• TJ Maxx: 10% off on Mondays, depending on location.
Travel
• American Airlines and Southwest Airlines: Call to apply a senior discount.
• British Airlines: AARP members can save up to $200 on flights.
• United Airlines: Call for discounts if you’re over 65.
• Alamo Rental Car: Up to 25% off for AARP members.
• Avis: AARP members can save $10-$25.
• Best Western: 10% off or more for AARP members or guests over 65.
• Choice Hotels: Up to 10% for advanced reservations.
• Hampton Inn & Suites: AARP members save 10%.
• Marriott: 15% off if you’re over 62.
• Wyndham Hotels: Save up to 20% with an AARP card.
