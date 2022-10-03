PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A Elkhart Sectional, First Round
Concord vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
Goshen vs. Mishawaka, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A Carroll Sectional, First Round
Fort Wayne North Side vs. Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A NorthWood Sectional, First Round
West Noble vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Culver Academies Sectional, First Round
Culver Academies vs. Bishop Dwenger, 5 p.m.
Garrett vs. Leo, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Canterbury Sectional, First Round
Canterbury vs. Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Concord Regional Semifinals
Westview vs. Northridge, 5 p.m.
Goshen vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble’s Max Bender and Carver Miller in the doubles sectional at Concord, TBA
Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler in the singles sectional at Concord, TBA
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Noble at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at New Haven, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Goshen Blue Blazers at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Westview at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Region 5 Preview (Virtues GC, Nashport, Ohio), 8 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Adrian at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Calvin at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
