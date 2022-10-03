PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A Elkhart Sectional, First Round

Concord vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.

Goshen vs. Mishawaka, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A Carroll Sectional, First Round

Fort Wayne North Side vs. Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A NorthWood Sectional, First Round

West Noble vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.

NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Culver Academies Sectional, First Round

Culver Academies vs. Bishop Dwenger, 5 p.m.

Garrett vs. Leo, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Canterbury Sectional, First Round

Canterbury vs. Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Concord Regional Semifinals

Westview vs. Northridge, 5 p.m.

Goshen vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.

East Noble’s Max Bender and Carver Miller in the doubles sectional at Concord, TBA

Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler in the singles sectional at Concord, TBA

PREP VOLLEYBALL

West Noble at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at New Haven, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Goshen Blue Blazers at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Westview at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Region 5 Preview (Virtues GC, Nashport, Ohio), 8 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Adrian at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Calvin at Trine, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.