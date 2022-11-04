TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview at East Noble, 9 a.m. (Varsity plays first)

Hamilton at Churubusco, 2 p.m.

Eastside at Adams Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Luers at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Northridge at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Indianapolis Northside (Indy Fuel Tank), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine in Ben McMullen Open at Muskegon Community College (Mich.) 10 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

MIAA Tournament Championship

No. 2 seed Trine at No. 1 Calvin, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hope at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D3, Butler at Trine, 1 p.m.

Aurora (Ill.) at Trine, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D2, Adrian at Trine, noon

