TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at East Noble, 9 a.m. (Varsity plays first)
Hamilton at Churubusco, 2 p.m.
Eastside at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Northridge at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Indianapolis Northside (Indy Fuel Tank), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine in Ben McMullen Open at Muskegon Community College (Mich.) 10 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
MIAA Tournament Championship
No. 2 seed Trine at No. 1 Calvin, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hope at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D3, Butler at Trine, 1 p.m.
Aurora (Ill.) at Trine, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Adrian at Trine, noon
