Northrop (4-2) won a nail-biter against Bishop Luers on Saturday after thunderstorms brought football games to halt across northeast Indiana on Friday night. The Bruins were able to reclaim the lead with a 19-yard field goal by Tarik Bajgoric with just 1:31 left to play, resulting in a 27-26 win — the team’s second in a row.
The Bruins had a 14-point lead at the half Saturday, scoring the first three touchdowns of the game thanks to a pair of passes by Dylan Hoot and a 70-yard run by Jeremiah Green. Hoot’s first touchdown pass was a short completion to Qualen Pettus, who lateraled to Green for a 54-yard score. The Bruins’ final touchdown of the game was a 62-yard catch by Pettus.
Things took a nasty turn for the Bruins in the second half, as they gave up three touchdowns through the latter two quarters — one coming off a pick six. Bajgoric was able to get his team out of the rut with a pair of field goals in as many attempts.
Hoot completed nine of 16 passes for 161 yards in the win, and Pettus led the receiver corps with 102 yards on six of seven receptions. Green earned a season-high 181 rushing yards to lead the offense.
Luers’ Christian Fly threw for 114 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off once each by Northrop’s Nick Birkmeier and Brody Glenn.
Jaylen Starks had a pair of sacks for the Bruins, and Jordan Young earned one as well. Davohn Godsey led the team with six solo tackles.
Northrop will return to action Friday against Snider. The Panthers (5-1) are coming off a 44-12 win over Wayne.
