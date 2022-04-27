Adams Lake

Public access available off C.R. 550, 308 acres, close to Wolcottville. Fishing: Bluegill, rock bass.

Appleman Lake

52 acres, located on the east side of LaGrange, off U.S. 20. Public access site available off C.R. 100S. Fishing: Bullhead, largemouth bass

Atwood Lake

170 acres, part of the Dallas chain, west of Wolcottville. Public access site available off C.R. 700. Fishing: Bluegill, redear, black crappie.

Emma Lake

North of Topeka, 42 acres, public access off C.R. 600W. Fishing: Bluegill, golden redhorse, golden sunfish.

Fish and Royer Lakes

Public access C.R. 500S., combined aprox. 170 acres. Fishing: Bluegill, green sunfish, largemouth bass.

Big Long Lake

365 acres, public access off C.R. 500S.

Big Turkey Lake

450 acres, located in Steuben and LaGrange counties, near Stroh. Public access available off C.R. 350S. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.

Cedar Lake

120 acres, public access available off C.R. 600N. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass.

Dallas Lake

283 acres, West of Wolcottville, no public access directly onto Dallas. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.

Little Turkey Lake

135 acres north of Elmira, Public access from C.R. 350S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow bullhead.

Lake of the Woods

136 acres, southeast corner of LaGrange County, public access from C.R. 660S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch.

Wall Lake

141 acres, public access off C.R. 550N. Fishing: Bluegill, redear, yellow perch.

Messick Lake

68 acres, part of the Dallas chain near Wolcottville. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.

Oliver Lake

394 acres, public access off C.R. 450S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, rock bass, yellow perch.

Pretty Lake

184 acres, located northeast of South Milford, public access off of C.R. 500S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, brown bullhead.

Shipshewana Lake

202 acres, public access off C.R. 900W, public beach on east side of lake.

Twin Lakes

Northwest of Howe, 135/116 acres, no public access shown. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.

Westler Lake

88 acres, located west of Wolcottville, public access site available off of C.R. 700S. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.

Witmer Lake

204 acres, Public access off C.R. 800S. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch.

