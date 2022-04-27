Adams Lake
Public access available off C.R. 550, 308 acres, close to Wolcottville. Fishing: Bluegill, rock bass.
Appleman Lake
52 acres, located on the east side of LaGrange, off U.S. 20. Public access site available off C.R. 100S. Fishing: Bullhead, largemouth bass
Atwood Lake
170 acres, part of the Dallas chain, west of Wolcottville. Public access site available off C.R. 700. Fishing: Bluegill, redear, black crappie.
Emma Lake
North of Topeka, 42 acres, public access off C.R. 600W. Fishing: Bluegill, golden redhorse, golden sunfish.
Fish and Royer Lakes
Public access C.R. 500S., combined aprox. 170 acres. Fishing: Bluegill, green sunfish, largemouth bass.
Big Long Lake
365 acres, public access off C.R. 500S.
Big Turkey Lake
450 acres, located in Steuben and LaGrange counties, near Stroh. Public access available off C.R. 350S. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.
Cedar Lake
120 acres, public access available off C.R. 600N. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass.
Dallas Lake
283 acres, West of Wolcottville, no public access directly onto Dallas. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.
Little Turkey Lake
135 acres north of Elmira, Public access from C.R. 350S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow bullhead.
Lake of the Woods
136 acres, southeast corner of LaGrange County, public access from C.R. 660S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch.
Wall Lake
141 acres, public access off C.R. 550N. Fishing: Bluegill, redear, yellow perch.
Messick Lake
68 acres, part of the Dallas chain near Wolcottville. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.
Oliver Lake
394 acres, public access off C.R. 450S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, rock bass, yellow perch.
Pretty Lake
184 acres, located northeast of South Milford, public access off of C.R. 500S. Fishing: Bluegill, largemouth bass, brown bullhead.
Shipshewana Lake
202 acres, public access off C.R. 900W, public beach on east side of lake.
Twin Lakes
Northwest of Howe, 135/116 acres, no public access shown. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.
Westler Lake
88 acres, located west of Wolcottville, public access site available off of C.R. 700S. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass.
Witmer Lake
204 acres, Public access off C.R. 800S. Fishing: Black crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch.
