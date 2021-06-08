Girls Prep Tennis
Hornets, EN Academic All-State teamsAngola and East Noble were both picked as Academic All-State teams by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
To be eligible for the Academic All-State team award, teams must have a minimum of a cumulative 3.6 grade point average on a 4.0 weighted scale and the nominating coach must be a member of the IHSTeCA.
Boys Basketball DeKalb to hold camp
WATERLOO — DeKalb will hold a boys basketball camp June 21-24.
Players will receive instruction from the varsity coaching staff and players. They will work on fundamentals of dribbling, passing, footwork and shooting. The camp will also feature competitions each day.
Players should bring a water bottle with their name written on it. They should enter Door 24. The cost is $75.
Online signups are preferred at dhsahtletics.dekalbcentral.net or on Twitter @DHSBaronBball. Players can also sign up and the door on the first day of camp.
Players who sign up by June 17 will be guaranteed a T-shirt.
College Softball Trine finishes 21st in final poll
LOUISVILLE. Ky. — Trine University finished 21st in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll, which was released on Monday.
The Thunder made the final three iterations of the poll after dropping out near the end of the regular season.
NCAA Division III tournament champion Virginia Wesleyan finished at No. 1. Texas Lutheran was second and DePauw was third.
Trine finished 30-8 and shared the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship with Hope. The Thunder were forced to withdraw from the MIAA Tournament prior to the championship game of their pool due to COVID-19 issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.