TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Carroll Sectional, 8 a.m.
West Noble Sectional, 9 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, Lakeland at Chesterton Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Norwell at East Noble, noon
Huntington North at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Angola at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Westview at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Homer (Mich.) at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leo at East Noble, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine men and women at Indiana University Relays, 9 a.m.; at Ohio Northern’s Joe Banks Invitational, 11 a.m.; at Wittenberg (Ohio) Steemer Showcase, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.
Men, Olivet at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Aurora at Trine, 2 p.m.
Men, Trine at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE WRESTLING
MIAA Men’s Individual Championships at Olivet, 10 a.m.
