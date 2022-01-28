TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Carroll Sectional, 8 a.m.

West Noble Sectional, 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola, Lakeland at Chesterton Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwell at East Noble, noon

Huntington North at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Angola at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Wawasee, 6 p.m.

Westview at Northridge, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Homer (Mich.) at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Leo at East Noble, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine men and women at Indiana University Relays, 9 a.m.; at Ohio Northern’s Joe Banks Invitational, 11 a.m.; at Wittenberg (Ohio) Steemer Showcase, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.

Men, Olivet at Trine, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Women, Aurora at Trine, 2 p.m.

Men, Trine at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE WRESTLING

MIAA Men’s Individual Championships at Olivet, 10 a.m.

