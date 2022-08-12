PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb, East Noble, Fremont and Garrett at Concordia Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Central Noble, Churubusco and East Noble at Snider’s Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.
Fremont, Garrett and Lakewood Park at Norwell Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Northridge at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland and Westview at Angola Jamboree, 10 a.m.
West Noble at Plymouth Jamboree, 10 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Noble at East Noble, 10 a.m.
Columbia City at Angola, 10 a.m.
Eastside at Fairfield, 10 a.m.
Fremont and Elkhart Christian at Lakewood Park Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
East Noble, Lakeland, Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights at Westview Jamboree, 5:30 p.m.
