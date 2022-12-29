TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m.

DeKalb and Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Invitational, 9 a.m.

East Noble at Connersville’s Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Greentown Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University’s MTI Center

Northrop vs. Marquette Catholic, 10 a.m.

Fairfield vs. Wayne, 11:30 a.m.

Northrop vs. Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 4:30 p.m.

West Noble vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne North Side vs. Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Noble at South Adams (at South Adams MS), 12:30 p.m.

Eastside at Heritage (varsity only), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Trine vs. Marian (Wis.) in consolation game of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Hamilton (N.Y.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Central Noble, noon

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Hamilton (N.Y.) at Trine, 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.