TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m.
DeKalb and Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Invitational, 9 a.m.
East Noble at Connersville’s Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Greentown Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University’s MTI Center
Northrop vs. Marquette Catholic, 10 a.m.
Fairfield vs. Wayne, 11:30 a.m.
Northrop vs. Michigan City, 2:30 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble vs. Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne North Side vs. Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at South Adams (at South Adams MS), 12:30 p.m.
Eastside at Heritage (varsity only), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Trine vs. Marian (Wis.) in consolation game of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Hamilton (N.Y.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Central Noble, noon
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Hamilton (N.Y.) at Trine, 3 p.m.
