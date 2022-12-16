ANGOLA — Landon Herbert hit a three-pointer just before time expired to give Angola a 53-51 victory over Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Friday night.
Warrior Brady Yoder made one of two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to put his team up 51-50 before Herbert’s heroics. Westview is 4-3, 2-1 NECC.
The Hornets (2-5, 2-1) rallied from a 40-34 deficit after three quarters. Herbert had 25 points and hit a three-pointer as he was fouled late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
GIRLS
Central Noble 61,
West Noble 20
In Albion, the Cougars improved to 13-0, 6-0 in the NECC.
Meghan Kiebel had 26 points and Madison Vice scored 18 for Central Noble. A story will appear online at kpcnews.com.
Churubusco 46,
Prairie Heights 28
In Churubusco, the Eagles broke open a close game by outscoring the Panthers 22-6 in the third quarter to take a 36-18 lead into the fourth.
Brooklyn Sinclair had 18 points and Bridget Timbrook scored 15 for Churubusco. Lilli Howe had seven points for Heights.
