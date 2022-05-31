GARRETT — Cayden Myers and Faith Owen were named Garrett High School’s top two seniors, based on grade point average. Each will present speeches during graduation exercises at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3 in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Valedictorian
Valedictorian Cayden Ethan Myers is the son of Brent and Jennie Myers.
He will be attending Penn State’s World Campus for a degree in Digital Multimedia Design with a goal for a career in media where he can hopefully work from home and travel.
He has been a part of the wrestling team as well as the academic teams at Garrett High School.
Myers has been named to the Academic Dream Team for his class for all four years, and was also Academic All-State in wrestling my junior year.
On a scale from 1-10, he rates his education at Garrett a solid 7.
“Some classes could’ve been better, but overall, it was a good experience,” he said.
Teachers Monica Cone, Hannah Gilliland and Mark Stevens were all great teachers through high school, said Myers, “because not only are they great teachers, but great friends, too.”
His hope for the future is for everyone to be a little nicer to each other. Ten years from now, he would like to be traveling the world.
“COVID taught me how much I like working from home and on my own schedule,” he said.
Salutatorian
Salutatorian Faith Owen is the daughter of Bud and Tracy Owen.
She will be attending Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, Missouri, majoring in psychology and pursuing career as Christian counselor and will also be participating on the basketball team.
Owen will be graduating with a 4.0 GPA and an Academic Honors Diploma.
While at Garrett, she has participated on the basketball team for the past four years, and was a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior years.
“I will be sure to maintain a good work ethic in all activities and continue to have a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, I will persist to keep my faith as my top priority no matter the circumstances. Furthermore, I will engage in developing friendly relationships with new people at the college I will be attending,” she said.
A few of the academic awards she received are Academic Excellence, Outstanding Scholastic Achievement, Advanced Accounting, and American Studies. She has received varsity letters and other honors. Some of these include Athlete of the Week, NECC All Conference, and All Area First Team.
“I have received a great education at Garrett. Garrett has given me the opportunity to learn in a kind, welcoming environment,” said Owen.
“Mrs. (Beth) Leitch piqued my interest in the Spanish language when I took three of her classes. I greatly enjoyed her teaching technique and style. Furthermore, I liked how she incorporated interactive activities when studying the language. These activities included listening to Spanish songs, reading Spanish books, and discussing locations that used the Spanish language,” she said.
Her most memorable moment at Garrett High School was winning the regional tournament during her senior year basketball season. For the first time, the team was able to advance to the semi-state game.
“In the coming decade, I would like to see more peace throughout the world. In addition, I hope for the development of new technology and treatments that could aid in curing many forms of cancer. In its entirety, the world could also improve on helping people grow out of poverty,” she adds.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I missed out on the opportunity to finish out my sophomore year of high school with my friends. The pandemic prevented me from participating in memory-making events at school.
“Furthermore, my family and I couldn’t visit other relatives in Kentucky. Despite these things, I was able to spend quality time with my family at home by watching movies, playing games, and taking on new hobbies,” Owen said.
“I would like to thank the entire GKB staff for everything they have done for me and always pushing me to be the woman I am today.”
