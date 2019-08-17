INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2019 Indiana Agriculture photo contest at the Indiana State Fair this week.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler recognized the 10 winning photographers, who will have their photos featured in the Crouch’s business offices throughout the year.
“Our winners this year really captured the beauty of Indiana, from rural life to our agricultural landscapes,” Crouch said. “It was an honor to celebrate these talented individuals at state fair, and I look forward to showcasing their photos in my offices.”
Hundreds of Indiana photographers competed in four categories of the contest: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
In total, 10 winners were selected: two from each category and two overall.
“It’s amazing how well these photographers were able to capture the character of Indiana,” Kettler said. “Their work was creative and inspired, and they did an amazing job of showcasing the important role agriculture plays in the state.”
The photo contest winners for 2019:
Agritourism
• “Farm Fresh Sweet Corn” by Brittany Swackhamer from Cicero;
• “Fierce Competition” by Leah Smalley from Middletown.
Conservation
• “Grouchyface and mate at Crooked Creek, Monroe Lake” by Louis Tenney from Bloomington;
• “Sunset at Griffy Lake” by Sadie Lee Tenney from Bloomington.
Faces of Agriculture
• “Barn Buddies” by Natalie Norton from Bloomington;
• “Let’s Talk Ruby” by Christina Newby from Greensburg.
On the Farm
• “Different Point of View” by Chad Boswell from Kirklin.
• “Soybean Harvest Sunset” by Noah Poynter from Greencastle.
Overall
• “Old-time Threshing” by Peggy Carter from Chesterton;
• “24 Row Glow” by Tom Jones from Star City.
To view the winning photos, click here or visit www.isda.in.gov.
