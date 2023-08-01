Four people arrested by area police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday and early Tuesday.. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James L. McMillon Jr., 47, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on U.S. 20 at Golden Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction in the last 10 years.
• Monte McPherson, 56, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction in the last 10 years.
• Thomas S. Patterson II, 64, of the 3300 block of C.R. I, Edon, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and contempt of court and misdemeanor criminal mischief and reckless driving.
• Darrell L. Rowe, 40, of the 200 block of Lincoln Highway, New Haven, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.