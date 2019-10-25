FORT WAYNE — Once a place where several company executives shook hands over a business deal between putts, the golf course is morphing more into a place to drink wine
Chris Jones, manager of golf operations for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, updated the parks board on the city’s courses Oct. 10.
“The days of leagues where you have 60 and 80 persons per league are really tough to find these days,” Jones told the board. The average league is 24-36 players.
Jones wants to market upcoming tournaments, expand golf instruction and look at creative ways to draw people to the golf courses that might include wine nights.
“Off-course facilities” that have driving ranges, food and beverages, not golf courses, are growing, Jones said.
Nationally, 15 courses were built, while 200 closed, he said. Before 2006, too many courses were built, and some of the closed courses have been turned into space for housing.
Rain proved a business killer this spring. Of the 122 days March-June, 60 days saw some measurable precipitation. Four of those, Foster Park’s course was closed “because the water was across the road; it wasn’t even safe to enter the park.”
Foster Park’s 18-hole, course, the “crown jewel” of the parks system, hosted eight weekly leagues and 22 golf tournaments, charity events and outings and is home to the Concordia Lutheran’s boys golf team.
The cart path improvements completed in July has made a large improvement in revenue, so people don’t need to be turned away on a rainy day. The carts themselves need to be replaced. The average U.S. fleet is 5-7 years old. Fort Wayne parks’ newest carts are 12 years and up to 22 years old.
Because of Fort Wayne’s Deep Rock Tunnel sewer project going through the park, the golf course’s number of holes will be reduced.
A golf course committee is forming to look at a variety of options during the two to three years of the tunnel construction, which could include closing the course for a year or two and do renovations, Richard Samek, parks board president, said.
“I consider the canvas to be blank, and this committee is to formulate the ideas, how do you use this time,” Samek said.
McMillen’s 18-hole executive-style course has shorter holes and fits a lot of demographics for growing golf, Jones said. It also has a 9-hole foot or soccer golf. You could play regular golf and foot golf simultaneously.
“But you get kids?” Samek asked.
All ages are drawn to the course, Jones said. Soccer players come out to try something different that’s goal-oriented and it also hosted a 17-member retirement party. It served as host to six weekly leagues and saw 18 tournaments, charity events and outings. It is also home to the Lifetime Sports Academy and five high school teams. Over the past 22 years the academy has provided nearly 29,000 children ages 7-18 with free group lessons in golf, tennis and swimming.
Shoaff, another 18-hole course, is “a real jewel” that’s in a growing area that has the busiest driving range and sees the most individual sales of the city’s courses, Jones said. It hosted 10 weekly leagues.
It has “a lot of small leagues that have diminished over the years with some of the employers, if you will,” he said.
Some women’s leagues that play there have only 10-15 players, but they play twice a week, he said.
Jones is the sole full-time staff person and has 24 seasonal workers and 15 volunteers. Two full-time grounds crew work with 16 seasonal workers.
Jones, who streamline the items for sale at the city golf shops and contracted with a Huntington school golf coach to teach at the city parks, plans to introduce winter golf at McMillen.
