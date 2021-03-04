College Volleyball
Trine’s Haas receives weekly MCVL honor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University freshman Hunter Haas was named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Week on Thursday for last week’s efforts.
Haas had 4.33 digs per set along with 11 assists in the Thunder’s two 3-set sweeps over conference rival Olivet on Sunday at Hershey Hall. The Cincinnati resident has double-digit totals in digs in seven straight matches and leads the MCVL in digs with 127 and digs per set at 3.53.
Trine (7-3, 7-3 MCVL) plays two matches on the road against Mount Union, Ohio, on Sunday.
College Track & Field
MIAA honors Trine men’s distance medley relayFREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s distance medley relay team of sophomores Aiden Lapp and Kyran Pearson and seniors Levi Neuzerling and Neil O’Brien were named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Indoor Track Athletes of the Week for last week’s efforts.
The quartet set a new school record with a winning time of 10 minutes, 22.40 seconds in Trine’s home meet on Saturday. That was over six seconds faster than the previous program record. Saturday’s run was also tops in the MIAA and fourth in NCAA Division III this season.
College Lacrosse
Trine women win at AlmaALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team won over Alma 15-9 on Wednesday night.
The Thunder (2-1) scored seven unanswered goals in the first half after the Scots jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 42 seconds. Alma (1-3) got no closer than three goals the rest of the way.
Kristin John had five goals and an assist to lead Trine. Danielle Gargiulo scored four goals and Alyssa Keptner had three goals and an assist.
Jillian Rejczyk made three saves in goal in the first half for the Thunder. Emily Morthorst played in goal in second half and made eight saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.