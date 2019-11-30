KENDALLVILLE — Today’s the day.
East Noble faces off against Evansville Memorial in the Class 4A state football title game today at 3:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The undefeated Knights are making their third appearance at state, seeking their second title. Memorial is making its third consecutive trip to state, coming off a close loss in last year’s 3A title game.
Here’s some quick-hit info about today’s matchup, the schools involved and the road to Indy.
How to follow today’s game
TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Central
Stream: FOX Sports GO app, FOXSportsGO.com, IHSAAtv.org
Radio: 95.5 The Hawk
Web: kpcnews.com, KPC News Facebook, @BriceVKPC on Twitter
Travel to Lucas Oil
From East Noble High School: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 152 miles
S.R. 3 to Interstate 69 South – 23.5 miles
I-69 to Interstate 70 West — 117.6 miles
I-70W to Exit 79A for West Street — 9.7 miles
From Evansville Memorial High School: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 166 miles
Lucas Oil Stadium
Opened: Aug. 16, 2008
Construction cost: $720 million
Field surface: Shaw Sports Momentum Pro turf
Capacity: 67,000
Features: 139 executive suites, 360-degree ribbon boards, two 53-foot video boards retractable roof, retractable north window
Colts record at home: 65-35 regular season, 4-1 playoffs
School profile: East Noble
Type: Public
Enrollment (2018-19): 1,191
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Luke Amstutz, 70-20 in 8th year at EN, 96-35 overall
2018 record: 9-2
2019 record: 14-0
State appearances: 2
State titles: 1
School profile: Evansville Memorial
Type: Private
Enrollment (2018-19): 609
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: John Hurley 99-55 in 12 year
2018 record: 14-1
2019 record: 12-1
State appearances: 4
State titles: 1
