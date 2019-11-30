KENDALLVILLE — Today’s the day.

East Noble faces off against Evansville Memorial in the Class 4A state football title game today at 3:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The undefeated Knights are making their third appearance at state, seeking their second title. Memorial is making its third consecutive trip to state, coming off a close loss in last year’s 3A title game.

Here’s some quick-hit info about today’s matchup, the schools involved and the road to Indy.

How to follow today’s game

TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Central

Stream: FOX Sports GO app, FOXSportsGO.com, IHSAAtv.org

Radio: 95.5 The Hawk

Web: kpcnews.com, KPC News Facebook, @BriceVKPC on Twitter

Travel to Lucas Oil

From East Noble High School: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 152 miles

S.R. 3 to Interstate 69 South – 23.5 miles

I-69 to Interstate 70 West — 117.6 miles

I-70W to Exit 79A for West Street — 9.7 miles

From Evansville Memorial High School: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 166 miles

Lucas Oil Stadium

Opened: Aug. 16, 2008

Construction cost: $720 million

Field surface: Shaw Sports Momentum Pro turf

Capacity: 67,000

Features: 139 executive suites, 360-degree ribbon boards, two 53-foot video boards retractable roof, retractable north window

Colts record at home: 65-35 regular season, 4-1 playoffs

School profile: East Noble

Type: Public

Enrollment (2018-19): 1,191

Mascot: Knights

Coach: Luke Amstutz, 70-20 in 8th year at EN, 96-35 overall

2018 record: 9-2

2019 record: 14-0

State appearances: 2

State titles: 1

School profile: Evansville Memorial

Type: Private

Enrollment (2018-19): 609

Mascot: Tigers

Coach: John Hurley 99-55 in 12 year

2018 record: 14-1

2019 record: 12-1

State appearances: 4

State titles: 1

