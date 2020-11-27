INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch honored Indiana’s vital poultry producers this week at the 73rd Indiana State Poultry Donation event for their generous assistance throughout the year to their communities.
Hoosier producers donated 450 tons, or 900,000 pounds, of poultry products despite impacts from the pandemic.
“Hardworking Hoosier farmers and agribusinesses take pride in growing and raising some of the most safe, nutritious and delicious food on our planet,” Crouch said. “In addition, they also are generous with their goods, and this donation proves they want to help their communities. This has been a difficult year, and this gift will benefit others in need.”
The strength of Indiana’s poultry sector also was recognized during the ceremony, because Indiana ranks as one of the top poultry-producing states in the country. According to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service, Indiana ranks No. 1 in duck production, No. 2 in egg production, No. 4 in turkey production and is home to high-quality broiler chicken production, as well.
The poultry industry is a substantial economic driver for the state, and it contributes more than $12 billion in total economic activity. Additionally, the sector employs more than 12,000 Hoosiers.
“Indiana’s poultry sector is a driving force in our state’s agriculture industry,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. “When faced with this year’s challenges, all levels of the poultry supply chain went above the call of duty to ensure Hoosiers had access to high-quality products when they needed it most.”
Indiana State Poultry Association members continually give back to their local communities throughout the year, the association said. Becky Joniskan, ISPA president, said that over the last 12 months, its members have contributed more than 7 million eggs and 200,000 pounds of meat and egg products to their local communities.
“Today’s donation is a true testament to the generosity, dedication and heart of our Hoosier poultry producers,” Joniskan said. “I feel so fortunate to work alongside these individuals who work tirelessly to produce exceptional products while supporting their local communities.”
This week’s ceremony marked an annual tradition that dates back to the late 1940s. Organized by ISPA, one of the oldest poultry organizations in the nation, it was designed to recognize the strength of Indiana’s poultry industry, as well as the annual donations made by its members, who are responsible for over 95% of the chicken, duck, turkey and eggs produced in Indiana.
