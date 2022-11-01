ANGOLA — Having retired from the National Football League after three years to pursue full-time Christian ministry, Khari Willis knows the impact life decisions can make.
The former Indianapolis Colts safety encouraged Trine University students to choose the straight and narrow path during a presentation at the university last Thursday.
The event, sponsored by Christian Campus House and Trine Christian Athletes, drew about 150 students, staff and community members to Fabiani Theatre.
Ike Sheehan, associate minister for athletes for CCH and an advisor for Trine Christian Athletes, said the organizations discussed bringing a speaker in over the summer to share his or her Christian faith with students, encourage them and give direction to their lives.
After hearing of Willis’ retirement, Sheehan reached out to Solomon Grimes, northeast Indiana representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, to see if Willis would be interested in speaking at Trine.
“(Willis) said yes and I got his contact information,” Sheehan said. “We started planning dates and brainstorming ideas for what exactly we were picturing.”
Willis focused on the fork in the road that everyone faces at some point in their lives, Sheehan said, and how he responded to that choice.
“One memorable slide in his presentation was the concept of 3D: Decisions Determine Destiny. Your decisions that you make will determine your ultimate destiny,” Sheehan said. “Students reacted well to what he had to say. I think many students were inspired by his willingness to surrender his entire life to God.”
Sheehan said CCH and TCA hoped some of the students in attendance heard the good news of Jesus Christ for the first time in their lives, and that those who are already Christians were inspired to pursue their relationships with the Lord more wholeheartedly and reach out to others.
He hopes the groups may be able to host Willis again.
“I took Khari on just a very informal and short tour around campus, just walking him around the residential buildings and academic buildings,” he said. “He was thoroughly impressed with the quality of the facilities despite it being a small campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.