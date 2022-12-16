Retired Noble County judge killed in crash
COLUMBIA CITY — Retired Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch has died.
Kirsch, 69, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on S.R. 9 near Cidermill Road, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
In a news release, Whitley County authorities said a 2003 Kenworth semi was traveling south on S.R. 9 when it went left of center, striking a 2017 Ford Escape Kirsch was driving head-on.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation by Whitley County police and the Indiana State Police.
Kirsch, who served on the Noble County bench from 2007-2022, submitted his resignation letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on July 9, 2021.
He remained on the bench until his governor-appointed replacement, Steven Clouse, was sworn into office in December 2021.
Angola park receives funding, with more dollars coming
ANGOLA — Funding for Sheets Family Park in Angola were approved Tuesday by two different Steuben County boards.
First, the Steuben County Council approved not more than $187,500 for engineering and design work for the community park that’s being developed at the YMCA of Steuben County on land donated by the Charles Sheets family.
Second, the Steuben County American Rescue Plan Act Committee, charged with spending the more than $6.7 million in ARPA money provided to the county by Congress, approved providing $250,000 toward an endowment for the park.
The park, said YMCA representative Wade Stiefken, is going to cost “just shy of the $4 million mark.”
Prior to action by the Council and ARPA Committee, commitments were in the $2.5 million range, and that was without going public with fundraising, Stiefken said.
Stiefken said the planners of the park want to develop a $500,000 endowment to help sustain the park, which will run under the auspices of the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.
Use of the park will be free to all. It will also be available for use of people of all abilities.
The YMCA of Steuben County announced the development of the inclusive playground, splash pad, pickleball courts and gathering space on June 7, 2021.
As lead sponsor, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital committed $1 million to support the construction and design of the project, which was announced jointly with the YMCA in March.
The project is going to cost about $3.7 million.
The project will meet community needs identified in a 2016 survey calling for more recreational infrastructure on the north side of Angola. The new space will be accessible and inviting to all community members, creating a gathering place where everyone can come to learn, grow and relax.
Ligonier mayor will not seek another term
LIGONIER — In her four terms in office, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel faced a lot of naysayers who didn’t think the community could accomplish this or that.
Now, it’s time to let someone else take the lead.
Wednesday, Fisel officially announced that she will not seek a fifth term in office, with 2023 being her last year as the city’s mayor.
With Fisel’s announcement, that means Noble County will get two new mayors starting in 2024, as Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also announced she wouldn’t seek another term.
“I feel like I’ve been mayor since ’08 and I feel that we have made a whole lot of improvement in the city. We have a whole lot of projects that we completed that people didn’t think we could get completed. I’ve got projects in the works right now that are pretty much the same, people thought we couldn’t do it,” Fisel said.
“I feel real good about it,” Fisel said eyeing the end of her mayoral career next year.
Topeka clerk-treasurer charged with taking cash from drawer
TOPEKA — Topeka’s clerk-treasurer has been charged with a misdemeanor for conversion after town officials allege she took money from the town’s water bill cash drawer.
Jessica Logan Slattery has been charged with a single count of conversion, a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
According to a probable cause document filed with the LaGrange County Superior Court, an Indiana State Police investigation alleges that on two occasions — once in mid-August and once in early September — Slattery took cash from the town’s water department cash drawer totaling $129.
In addition, the court documents said that while speaking with the investigative officer, S. Michael Carroll, a detective with the Indiana State Police, the defendant admitted taking the money to purchase gas for her personal car. On the second occasion, Slattery told the investigator the money was used to purchase doughnuts.
The case against Slattery was filed with the court in Nov. 22. She was issued a summons on Dec. 1.
Slattery was appointed to the treasurer’s office in March, to fill the term of former Topeka Town Clerk-Treasurer Naomi Miller who resigned. A Republican Party caucus then appointed Slattery to that office.
Slattery’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday in the LaGrange County Superior Court. She remains on the job as the Topeka Town Clerk-Treasurer.
Steuben jail population rises
ANGOLA — The rising jail population in the Steuben County Jail has forced Sheriff R.J. Robinson to seek additional funding to pay for meals for those incarcerated.
Tuesday, the Steuben County Council approved an additional appropriation of $25,000 for the jail to pay for meals, which cost the county approximately $2.13 per meal per detainee.
Multiply that by the number of people in the jail — it was 99 on Tuesday — and it adds up over the course of a month. For 99 people, it comes out to just over $210 times three, or a little over $632 a day. For a month, that comes to $18,978.
The $25,000 will get the jail through the end of the year, when a new budget kicks in starting Jan. 1.
“Daily population is up from the previous year,” Robinson said.
On average, the jail is housing 13 more people a day that the previous year. These numbers are up considerably from lows seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Of course we can’t anticipate population numbers but we are up,” Robinson said.
Usually the jail population starts declining in December, but not this year.
The Steuben County Jail is not housing any detainees from neighboring counties. Robinson said the Indiana Department of Corrections is taking more prisoners than it had in the past.
The jail’s capacity is 175 beds, and if it hits 80% of that figure, it is considered full by the state.
The 175-bed figure is somewhat misleading. Due to certain segregation regulations, like gender and types of offenders, some beds are left unused.
Auburn will have primary race for mayor
AUBURN — Auburn voters will have at least one race to cast their ballots in the May 2023 primary election.
Incumbent Republican Mayor Mike Ley and challenger Dave Clark announced their intentions to run for the city’s highest office on subsequent days.
Ley is seeking his second term of office. Clark, a realtor and former Auburn firefighter, is seeking his first term.
As of Friday, no other candidates have announced their intentions to seek office in DeKalb County municipal elections.
Auburn Police add armored vehicle
AUBURN — In and around DeKalb County, it’s fairly rare for police officers to be involved in an exchange of gunfire with criminals.
There have been enough situations, however, that thanks to a federal grant, police now have a tool to keep officers safe and perform rescue operations, even when under gunfire.
With a $279,916 Strategic Homeland Security Program grant, the Auburn Police Department was able to purchase an armored Lenco Bearcat unit. The SHSP grant was only available for vehicles of this type, Auburn Police Department Capt. Sean Miller explained.
Tipping the scales at 20,000 pounds, the Bearcat arrived in early November.
One of the grant requirements was that the unit be multi-jurisdictional and able to respond throughout the four-county area when needed. Auburn Police collaborated with police agencies throughout DeKalb County as well as the LaGrange and Steuben sheriff departments, Miller said.
In recent years, there have been hostage situations and instances of officers taking gunfire.
Outside of Allen County and the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police is the only area agency with an armored unit, which could take hours to respond.
“This has the capability of handling whatever situation we may run into within 20 minutes,” Miller said. “When you have the potential to save lives, that is where this thing is invaluable.
“When you look at the four-county area, one of the biggest needs we have had, there is no armored vehicle in any of these counties until now,” he added.
To date, the unit has not been used in an emergency situation. It was in the Auburn Christmas parade and was on display at a Christmas toy giveaway in late November.
The intent of the vehicle is protective, he said. Police opted to not respond with it during recent standoff incidents outside of Auburn or in Noble County for fear of escalating those situations.
“It is a rescue vehicle. It’s not meant to be militaristic,” Miller emphasized. “It’s not meant to be scary to anybody. That’s why we’ve done the events where we let people come on through.”
