Keeping a balanced lifestyle while staying at home can be stressful, according to Dottie Fuentes, Chief Clinical officer of the Northeastern Center based in Kendallville. The center provides virtual services in the areas of management, skill-building and counseling.
Key to management is keeping a daily routine of coping skills to help manage your day-to-day activities while isolated, such as making sure you have your medicine, are able to obtain food, and have access to other basic needs.
“What is most important is that we have to remember that this is stressful, and we have to acknowledge this is stressful and different,” said Fuentes. “A lot of people, especially adults, pretend things will continue as normal as best we can, but the reality is this is not normal, none of us have been through this before, none of us are prepared for it.”
So encouraging people to validate for themselves that this is a stressful situation allows them to seek encouragement from professional help from facilities such as the Northeastern Center.
“I think it’s important for people to take a break from media and social media because it is pretty overwhelming. We have to remember to take care of ourselves, like making sure we are eating, keeping to some sort of schedule, that it is easy to be depressed.
‘I think it’s easy to become overwhelmed with anxiety because there is so much unknown right now, encouraging people to avoid alcohol and drug use to cope,” she added.
She encourages people to take time to unwind, post on their Facebook page, do something different such as creating cards for residents at nursing homes and engage kids to help. One idea for families is to play restaurant at dinner time by setting the table like a restaurant, and letting the kids be servers by taking orders for the “special of the day” for whatever has been prepared. Or if the weather permits, have a picnic on the patio. During that time, parents are engaging children to relax and when they sit down to eat, they are better able to talk about changes in their lives, about parents being home all day, about not going to school.
“If you use this kind of play, kids are more likely to open up because the activity encourages dialog,” Fuentes added.
“We have got to do things that are different so that we can all cope through this. Change of routine has such an impact on all of us, both adults and kids. Trying to find a routine and talk about it as a family — ask what does that routine look like” she added.
Kids have implemented eLearning in the past for a snow day or two, but with daily eLearning extending more than a month during social distancing and quarantining, but there is still much we do not know.
“I think for a lot of people, we are all waiting for things to go back to normal, with the additional anxiety, People are embracing our new normal but wondering what that might look like,” Fuentes said. “Having those conversations with your partner and loved ones, having family dinner over Zoom, we never would have considered that before,” but using the resources we have to stay connected is important and not just throwing everything out was important to us previously.
Besides using the Internet and Facebook to check in, pick up the phone and call friends and family. She suggested people just to get outside their own thoughts and to be kind to someone else.
Another coping skill is mindfulness, a skill set that teaches us to be present in the moment.
“When you are anxious, it is hard to stay in the present moment. It is teaching yourself to do one thing at a time — which goes against everything we do,” she said. “So if you are doing the dishes, just focus on doing the dishes. Don’t have music or television going.
Teach yourself that when you are feeling anxious, you can pull on that skill set and bring yourself back to the present, Fuentes suggested.
Mindfulness a part of meditation therapy taught through the Northeastern Center, that teaches how to be in control of your thoughts instead of your thoughts being in control of you.
One tip she suggested is to start with five minutes of thinking about one thing intentionally, then eight minutes and 10.
“It’s just like any sport, you need to practice the skill set to be really good at it. It allows your brain to relax and calm down for a minute,” she said. “Mindfulness can be really powerful, but it also goes against our grain, because in our society we do a thousand things at once and that means we are being really effective. But in reality, we are not.”
Some people are more fearful than of health issues that others. For those that maybe already have underlying depression and some anxiety, those symptoms can be exacerbated by everything that is going on. Fuentes said they have had people reaching out to the center expressing concerns because they are not sleeping, because their eating patterns have changed, kids are needing more attention or they are resorting back to some behaviors they though had already been resolved.
“We really need to reach out to those who maybe aren’t saying they are struggling to double check with. We easily get stuck in our thoughts and our worries, which could cause us not to express anxieties and struggles, such as catching the virus or worrying how are we going to be able to pay our bills.
“My hope is that they know there are people to talk to — they don’t have to need somebody every single day, but I want our communities to know there is somebody there 24 hours a day to help them sort it out,” she added.
“Get up like a regular day. Keeping a schedule is so important, it is what it is, this is our normal. People working from home need to be sure to get up and have a lunch break and to be intentional on how you spend your time. I want people to know it’s OK to reach out,” she added.
A 24-hour crisis number for anyone is 1-800-790-0118. Northeastern Center continues to be available for new clients. Virtual appointments can be scheduled at any outpatient office where they will talk to a real person 8am-5pm. The center’s website provides all of that information at: Necmh.org.
Additional resources can be found at:
https://students.dartmouth.edu/wellness-center/wellness-mindfulness/relaxation-downloads/guided-imagery-visualization
https://positivepsychology.com/mindfulness-for-children-kids-activities
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/talking-with-children.html
