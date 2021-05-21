GREENVILLE, Ill. — Bethel College freshman Cailyn Pentecost won the National Christian College Athletic Association national championship in the women’s heptathlon on May 13.
Pentecost edged hometown girl Cayden Sharp from Greenville University by two points, 4,068-4,066.
Pentecost won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 1.75 inches, and the javelin with a throw of 89-0.25.
Pentecost was second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-1. Sharp also cleared 5-1, but had fewer misses to earn first place. Pentecost was also second in the 200-meter dash in 26.90 seconds.
Pentecost was third in the 100 hurdles (16.80 seconds), fourth in the 800 (2 minutes, 43.39 seconds) and sixth in the long jump at 14-10.75.
Pentecost continued her success as a versatile athlete in her first season of collegiate track & field. She won the heptathlon championship at the Crossroads League Outdoor Championships at Grace College May 6 and 7. She also won the indoor pentathlon Feb. 20 at the Crossroads Indoor Track & Field Championships, which was held at Taylor University in Upland.
