ALBION — The All-Northeast Corner Conference Soccer Team were recently selected by conference coaches and released by conference athletic directors on Monday night.
On the boys’ team, West Noble and conference tournament champion Westview led the way with four first team selections. Chargers picked were Henry Torres, Eric Galarza, Jose Dominguez and Coy Wolheter. Warriors selected were Teague Misner, Gramm Egli, Drew Litwiller and Younis Algaradi.
Garrett, Central Noble and regular season champion Angola had three All-NECC selections apiece. Zak Klopfenstein, Kenan Kennedy and Dylan Raymond were chosen from the Railroaders. Aidan Dreibelbis, Riley Smith and Danny Leffers were picked from the Cougars. Bryce Dailey, Kane Wagner and Jayden Nafziger made the squad from the Hornets.
Eastside, Lakeland and conference tournament runner-up Prairie Heights had two All-NECC players apiece. Panthers Isaac Burns and Austin Helmick were selected along with Blazers Chayse Hulbert and Mason Fritch and Lakers Mason Doulas and Ricardo Luna.
Angola had four All-NECC honorable mentions in Joel Knox, Will Krebs, Leo Lozano-Vargas and Jack McClure. West Noble players honorably mentioned were Diego Flores, Alex Llera and Erik Medina.
Other all-conference honorable mentions were CN’s Dillen Noland and Ryan Schroeder, Garrett’s Chase Leech and Prairie Heights’ Trent VanWagner.
For the girls’ All-NECC team, regular season conference champion Westview led the squad with seven first team selections: Addie Bender, Hailee Caldwell, Alexis Miller, Erika Miller, Paige Schwartz, Paige Riegsecker and Hannah Sprunger.
Garrett and Lakeland each had four All-NECC picks. Macy Newman, Hailey Lantz, Ella Baver and Lexi Gordon were selected from the Railroaders. Hailey Alleshouse, Emily Byler, Brooklyn Olinger and Emma Schiffli were chosen from the Lakers.
Conference tournament champion Angola had three girls earn All-NECC honors in Maddie Dailey, Chaelinn Hutchins and Megan Nisun.
West Noble’s Sherlyn Torres and Alondra Sosa also made the team along with Central Noble’s Meghan Kiebel and Naomi Leffers.
All-NECC honorable mentions were Hornets Frances Krebs and Lauren Leach, Westview’s Hope Bortner, Garrett’s Kandyce Combs, Lakeland’s Alivia Rasler, Charger Jaquelin Delgado and Cougar Paige Hopf.
