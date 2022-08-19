PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Garrett at New Haven’s Bulldog Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, East Noble, West Noble at Huntington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco and Fairfield at Lakeland’s Laker Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hamilton and Westview at Elkhart Christian Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at Jimtown’s NIC Stomp, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Southwestern’s Small School Invite, 10:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Angola, East Noble and West Noble at DeKalb Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fremont Invitational (Lakeland, Snider and Wabash), 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Goshen Round Robin, 9:30 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Churubusco, East Noble and Lakewood Park at West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at Kokomo Invite, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at LaPorte Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Elkhart Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Central Noble at Bremen, 10 a.m.
Goshen at Angola, 10:30 a.m.
West Noble at Elkhart Christian, 11 a.m.
Concordia Lutheran at DeKalb, 11:30 a.m.
Westview at Wawasee, 1:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 11 a.m.
Angola at East Noble, noon
Mishawaka Marian at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.