ANGOLA — Trine University is showing off its talent to support women seeking to overcome addiction.
The Alpha Sigma Tau sorority will host Trine Talent beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Fabiani Theatre. The event features 17 acts including singing, dancing, a magic show and a fashion show.
Though no admission will be charged, donations will be accepted for Women in Transition, a long-term facility in Angola for women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
“The audience will be able to vote for their favorite act with their donations,” said Arya Barnes-Kelley, director of Trine Talent.
In addition, the sorority will sell shirts and pins, and host a silent auction. The fundraising goal for the event is $3,000.
Women in Transition offers evidence-based programs designed specifically to help each woman become free from addiction and develop a new design of living. The organization’s goal is to help women return to the community as active, contributing members free from their addiction.
