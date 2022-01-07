Please read Romans 7: 14 – 8: 11; with emphasis on verses 18 – 20
Every New Year’s day, millions of people (if not billions) sent out and make New Year’s resolutions; with the hopes of changing things for the better in most cases. Many of these will fall away within the first week of being made. Others may last a little bit longer; maybe a month or so. And even fewer will last throughout the year. Because of these, there are many who will feel defeated by whatever circumstances has caused the resolutions to be broken. Needless to say, these defeats do not play well with one’s self-esteem, value and outlook on themselves.
The broken resolutions remind us that we are not perfect; no matter how hard we try to be perfect, we continue to fail. And as we realize this, our self-esteem and value of our own self goes down with the ship to the same depths of the broken resolutions. Some people have tried to solve this by not making New Year’s resolution; however, we still have our imperfections and failures that remind us of our sinful nature: anger issues, addictions, envy, unforgiveness, sexual lust, lust for power, selfishness, ungodliness and the list goes on. And even with these, people state and assume that these are not “sins” and carry on as if there is no judgment from our participation in these lifestyles/decisions. Yet each and every one of these carries a heavy consequence both in this world and in our spiritual lives. How many times have we seen these actions and more destroyed relationships, cause countless hurt and pain on others/self, bring physical/emotional/mental/spiritual anguish on others/self, cause us to feel guilt and shame and to think of ourselves a great deal less than the potential of what God sees in us? And if we go based upon this title for this article; how can we not feel guilty and have a strong sense of worthlessness? This is where the grace of God through Jesus Christ comes into the equation: God sent his son Jesus Christ to be our Lord and Savior and to defeat sin and death once and for all; given us salvation through Christ alone. This is not based on our works or our ability to keep “the Law”; this is founded in grace alone. And this is where most believers fail to recognize the power of grace and forgiveness in their own spiritual lives – we must understand that even though we become believers in Christ and ask God to send Jesus into our hearts; we are still prone to sinfulness and temptation while we remain in this physical life. Yes, God does and will forgive us each and every time that we stumble and fall and make poor choices. Yes, it is our obligation to try to sin less rather than be sinless; because we still have the power of free will. With this power of free will, we are still prone to make our own choices. Being a pastor for the last 21 years, being in church leadership for an additional 20 years prior to this, I have made personally many poor choices, mistakes, and sins. I have found out and discovered throughout my faith journey that I will never be sinless until I am in the presence of God himself and that my sins are completely forgiven because of my faith and trust in Jesus Christ. What does this do for me?
Understanding that I will never be perfect in this world is a very scary and terrifying thought; even though I tried my best not to do the poor choices and mistakes that I do. The passage provided shows Paul sharing with us that the good that he wants to do sometimes never gets accomplished and the things that he tries not to do becomes more evident in his life that he wants it to be. Why is that? Does this mean that God does not have the power to change our lives? Absolutely not! What this means, is the fact that we being man and not being perfect and prone to our sinful nature, we will make mistakes often. So no matter how hard we try to be perfect, expect not to be perfect. We will make mistakes, we will make poor choices, and we will stumble and fall. If we are aware of this, and understand that God is not asking us to be perfect; but to be perfected through Him, we can allow ourselves to be relieved of the guilt that we often focus on to try to begin to focus more on trying to be more like Christ: one who forgives often, holds no condemnation against us, grants us unlimited chances to become obedient. Note: this does not give us license to do whatever sinful acts that we may want to do; au contraire, this is to provide us the ability to be drawn closer to Him so that we can learn from our mistakes, you are very best to not repeat the same mistakes, and to disciple others on how to avoid the same mistakes.
God does want us to be perfected in Him; and this can only be done through God Himself, Jesus Christ His Son, and through the Holy Spirit. If it were able to be done by mankind; there never would’ve been a cause for God to send Jesus. No matter how hard we try to be perfect; we never will be. We will always have flaws in our judgment, our assessments of ourselves/others, our perception of what sin is/is not, and we will never have a true understanding of justification through our own intellect.
Please read the passages provided and study them throughout this week. Ponder upon them and try to understand what Paul is right not only to the church in Rome; but to all believers today.
