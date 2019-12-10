LAGRANGE — Santa coming to Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange this Saturday to spend a little time sitting for pictures with his four-legged friends.
Santa will setting up shop at the local grocery store from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with canines whose owners would like to have a photo of the family pet with Santa. The suggested donation for a Santa session is $19 and all images will be electronically sent to pet owners. The event is sponsored by Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption and Miller’s Super Valu.
All dogs are welcome but must arrive at the store on a leash. Kids are welcome too.
Ark also is holding a guess the number of biscuits events. The winner of that contest will receive an Ark sweatshirt. Light refreshments will be available.
