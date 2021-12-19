Here’s a look at some of the top stories across northeast Indiana this past week:
Children ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Christmas
Police officers, children and families throughout the region participated in “Shop with a Cop” shopping trips in the days leading up to Christmas.
In the past few weeks, officers from the Angola, Auburn, Butler, Kendallville and Ligonier police departments, Central Noble School District police, Indiana State Police and officers with the DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben county sheriff departments all took children on shopping trips so they could shop for family members before Christmas.
Eastside senior awarded Lilly Scholarship
AUBURN — Eastside senior Rowan Tinker thrives on exact work.
During a recent fog day, she was working on an assignment for anatomy class when she learned she had been selected as DeKalb County’s 2022 Lilly Scholar, as selected by the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
“I had to build a whole skeleton so I was in the middle of hot-gluing on limbs when I got the call,” Tinker said. “I’m juggling the hot glue gun. I was just so excited, I dropped it.
“It’s something I’ve worked toward forever so it’s extremely exciting for me.”
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and an allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Tinker will study pharmacy at an undecided university. She has been accepted at Butler University and Manchester University. Purdue University is also being considered. Purdue will make its announcement acceptance in January, when Tinker will make her final college choice.
This fall, Tinker began an internship in the pharmacy at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Next semester, her internship will shift to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
In college, Tinker is hopeful to do more lab work — more exact, hands-on opportunities.
“I am excited to go onto college and do more lab work,” she said. “I feel like that might be an interesting path.
“I’ve only seen the hospital side of it, but there’s a lot of different branches of pharmacy. In college, you get to rotate in pharmacy school, so I’m excited for that,” Tinker said. “I’d like to see myself in lab work or something like that.”
Tinker describes herself as a “very exact person,” making pharmacy a good fit “because it’s a very exact science.
“We’ll see where college takes me.”
Coldwater, Michigan man charged with Fremont murder
FREMONT — A Coldwater, Michigan, man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide in rural Fremont that occurred in July.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has charged Steve Restemayer, 30, of Coldwater, Michigan, with murder in the death of 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont.
Deputies booked Restemayer into the Steuben County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant in DeKalb County for failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license on July 30.
The murder charge was brought on Tuesday afternoon.
Sheets was killed by a single gunshot to the head, said an autopsy report that was part of a filing in court.
In July, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, concluding Sheets was the dead body found in the garage area of a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township, the same residence that caught fire on July 24. The garage did not catch fire.
Sheets, who was reported missing July 28, was last seen at the residence on July 23.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police at the scene were the Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
DeKalb FFA team wins state title
WATERLOO —The DeKalb High School FFA chapter’s entomology teams and one individual competing in forestry brought home a state championship on Saturday from Purdue University.
The chapter had three entomology teams qualify for the state tournament. Bridget Dunn competed in the forestry competition.
In the contest, members are required to identify 50 of 185 Indiana insects, their scientific orders and complete a knowledge exam.
Dunn competed as a forestry junior individual and placed in the top half of participants individually. In the contest, members are required to identify Indiana leaves, seeds, damage and complete a knowledge exam.
The first senior entomology team, comprised of Nate Fillenwarth, Olivia Rigby and Matthias Hefty, placed first. Individually, Fillenwarth placed first, Rigby placed third and Hefty placed fourth.
The second senior entomology team, comprised of Logen Brand, Colton Eads and Kaitlyn Blair, placed 19th.
The junior team, comprised of Isaac Hefty, Lydia VanAuken and Maddie Wall, placed 8th.
Robotics classes available to Lakeland students
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Board of Trustees approved adding a series of industrial robotics classes to the high school’s curriculum Monday night, clearing the way for nine Lakeland students to start attending an Angola-based manufacturing academy next month.
Lakeland, along with Hamilton, Fremont, Angola, and Prairie Heights are joining together to send high school juniors and seniors to the Steuben County Manufacturing Academy in Angola, located in the Enterprise Center on South Wayne Street
The Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, and Ivy Tech support the academy. More than a dozen local manufacturers sponsor the school.
According to a news release, the academy was created to connect high school students and area adults with local manufacturing partners. Lakeland will offer students a chance to enroll in three courses. These include industrial automation and robotics, industrial automation and robotics II, and education and training. Students will spend approximately half a day at the academy.
Sponsoring manufacturers provide selected academy students a chance to earn as they learn shop skills like robotics, safety, blueprint reading, and teamwork through a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on learning. The program will start on Jan.19.
The coursework includes industrial automation and robotics, industrial automation and robotics II, and education and training. The student will be enrolled in the program from January to May, and have an opportunity to earn several industry certifications, such as an OSHA certification, several tool manufacturing certifications, as well as earn six dual credits through Ivy Tech and could qualify to earn $10 an hour if they are sponsored by local manufacture. Students also will have a chance each week to tour local manufacturing plants.
New aviation chapter forms in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE ― The Experimental Aircraft Association, a national organization where members who are into aircraft work to expand interest in aviation, have formed a new chapter in Kendallville.
EAA has hundreds of local chapters across the United States and Canada and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
“The purpose is to have a common interest in all kinds of aviation at one place,” said Dave Beltz, who heads the Kendallville EAA chapter. “If it flies, there’s a place for it here.”
The organization typically consists of people who own aircraft, but is not limited to that. People who have an interest in aviation are welcome to join and attend the chapter’s meetings.
EAA has other local chapters in Nappanee and Auburn.
Beltz said the organization first started organizing in November and the chapter will become official in January.
Meetings are the first Thursday of each month at the terminal building at Kendallville Municipal Airport and are open to the public.
Angola man who didn’t return to jail is captured
ANGOLA — An Angola man who has been on the lam since Nov. 20 when he didn’t return to lawful detention after being released from the Steuben County Jail to attend a funeral has been captured by police, just in time for his Monday sentencing in Steuben Circuit Court.
Thomas Anthony Sitts, 21, was picked up by police shortly before midnight Friday in Angola. He was charged with failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony, which is on top of charges that he had pled guilty to earlier in November.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said deputies were following up on tips that had been received previously to see if they could track down Sitts.
When deputies decided to look for Sitts at a residence on Manahan Drive in Angola, they contacted Angola Police and Indiana State Police.
When officers arrived, they approached a person who lives in the residence, who said Sitts was inside. He was found hiding in a bedroom.
Police have been looking for Sitts since he was released from jail on Nov. 20 to attend the funeral of an uncle. He was supposed to be out of jail from 1:30-6 p.m. but never returned.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has filed failure to return to lawful detention charges to cover all eight of the cases he had pending. Each count is a Level 6 felony.
The eight charges Sitts was originally facing include four misdemeanors and four felonies in charges dating to 2019. The most serious is a Level 5 felony charge of burglary of a dwelling that was filed in February. The other felonies include a Level 5 felony count of burglary and two Level 6 felony counts of resisting law enforcement.
Sitts was facing 11 years, 9 months in prison, with 2 years suspended and served as probation upon release from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.